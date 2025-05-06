Peter Obi of the Labour Party has lamented the poor results of the 2025 UTME exercise as announced by JAMB

Obi, a former governor of Abia state, attributed the poor result to decades of lack of investment in the educational sector

The Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate faulted the Nigerian leaders for failing to make education the centre of development in the country

Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has lamented about the results of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), describing the poor outcome as the "consequences of decades" of lack of investment in the education sector.

Obi, a two-term governor of Anambra state, said that the official data of the UTME results shared by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), was shocking. He recalled that the examination board said that a total of 1,955,069 candidates sat for the exam.

However, the Labour Party chieftain maintained that only "420,000 candidates scored above 200, while over 1.5 million scored below 200." According to Obi, a total of 78 per cent of the candidates who sat for the 2025 UTME failed the examination, a situation he described as "a reflection of the deep-rooted challenges in our educational system."

In a tweet on Monday, May 5, the former governor lamented that the latest UTME results were a reflection of the failure to invest in the education sector. He decried the inability of Nigeria's leaders to make education central to national development.

See Peter Obi's tweet on JAMB here:

Has JAMB released 2025 UTME results?

Earlier on Monday, JAMB released the statistical analysis of the recently concluded UTME 2025 results. The foremost examination board disclosed this via a document shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, May 5. The file was sighted and perused by Legit.ng.

The examination board had earlier announced that it was preparing to prosecute more than 60 individuals implicated in various forms of misconduct during the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2025.

UTME 2025: JAMB to take exam cheaters to court

JAMB said it took the decision to tackle the scourge of examination malpractice in Nigeria.

According to the JAMB bulletin, the announcement was made by the examination board registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, who spoke to reporters after overseeing the conduct of the UTME in Kogo, Abuja. Oloyede shared that the suspects were primarily arrested for impersonation and other related unauthorised activities.

Prof. Oloyede noted that the apprehended individuals were taken from multiple computer-based test (CBT) centres across the nation and are currently undergoing profiling by relevant security agencies in preparation for their court appearances.

JAMB: How to identify authentic UTME results

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB has announced the results of the 2024 UTME, while announcing how to check the results of the examination.

Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of the board, announced the development at a press conference on Monday, April 29.

It stated that candidates whose results were being held would get notifications like verification investigation, under investigation, or under investigation, alleged infraction.

