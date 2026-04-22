JAMB has clarified that the “No Result Yet” message affected only underage candidates whose UTME results were deliberately withheld

The board had reiterated its age policy, stating that only candidates who would be at least 16 years old by September 2026 were eligible

Underage candidates had been required to score at least 320 and meet further screening conditions before their results could be considered

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has explained why some candidates are unable to access their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results, following complaints about the “No Result Yet” message displayed on its platform.

The examination body said the issue mainly affects underage candidates whose results have not been released.

JAMB has confirmed that it is aware of some candidates receiving "No Result Yet". Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

According to the board, the restriction is part of its policy on age eligibility for the examination.

JAMB explains UTME result delay issue

In a post on X by the board's spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB clarified that candidates who do not meet the minimum age requirement will not have immediate access to their results.

“Results for underage candidates have not been released. When such candidates attempt to check their results, the system will return the message ‘No Result Yet,’” the statement read.

The board maintained that only candidates who will be at least 16 years old by September 30, 2026, are qualified to sit for the UTME. This rule remains a key condition in the registration process.

Exceptional candidates to face strict conditions

Despite the age requirement, the board acknowledged that certain candidates may still be considered under an exceptional category. However, it said such cases are subject to strict academic benchmarks.

“As stipulated by regulation, only candidates who will be at least 16 years old by 30th September 2026 are eligible,” the board said.

It added that underage candidates must demonstrate outstanding academic ability to proceed beyond the initial stage. “Underage candidates may be considered under the exceptional category, provided they demonstrate outstanding ability by scoring 320 and above in the UTME and attaining at least 80% in subsequent screening stages.”

The board further explained that only candidates who meet this performance threshold will be shortlisted for additional screening. Those who fail to reach the benchmark will not progress in the process.

Results remain pending further screening

JAMB noted that the decision to withhold results for underage candidates was in line with agreements reached with parents and guardians. The policy is intended to ensure fairness while maintaining academic standards.

“In line with the agreement reached and endorsed by parents of these underage candidates, only those who score 320 and above will be shortlisted and invited to proceed to the next stages of the screening,” the statement added.

For now, affected candidates will continue to see the “No Result Yet” message until the screening process is concluded.

JAMB re-arrests fake UTME agent

Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board confirmed the re-arrest of a suspected examination fraudster linked to a scheme that targeted candidates registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The suspect, Emmanuel Akataka, was taken back into custody after investigators established that he resumed fraudulent activities shortly after securing bail.

Officials said he previously operated under a false identity, “Official Frederick,” while running online platforms that promised candidates illegal score manipulation services.

Source: Legit.ng