The MOUAU portal is essential for checking your admission status and managing student records. If you applied for admission, you can log in to the portal and enter your JAMB registration number to verify your status. Here is a step-by-step guide to completing the process and what to do next after confirming your admission.

MOUAU portal allows students to apply for admission, and check their records. Photo: @SUGMOUAUOFFICIAL on Facebook, Pixelfit (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The MOUAU portal is the official platform for student login, admission processes, and result checking.

To check admission status, log in to the MOUAU portal.

You can also verify your admission status on the JAMB eFacility portal using your registration details.

How to check admission status on MOUAU portal

Below is a stepwise approach to help you check your admission status:

MOUAU admission process portal. Photo: portal.mouau.edu.ng (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Visit the official MOUAU admission process portal. Enter your JAMB number in the provided field. Click the “Submit” button to check your admission status.

How to check MOUAU admission status on JAMB portal

You can also check your admission status on JAMB portal using these steps:

Visit the JAMB eFacility portal and log in with your registered email and password. Locate and click on the “Check Admission Status” tab in your Candidate's Dashboard. Select your exam year and enter your registration number in the required fields.

Next steps: MOUAU admission process

New students must register online for the admission screening exercise. Follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Visit the MOUAU education portal. Click on the “2024/2025 Admission Screening” banner. Enter your JAMB registration number. Provide a valid email address and phone number for records and contact purposes. You will be redirected to the Remita Payment Platform (RRR), where an RRR number will be generated for a payment of ₦2,000.00. Pay via debit/credit card or deposit cash at any bank nationwide using the generated RRR number. After payment, validate your transaction by clicking on the “Validate Payment” link. Proceed with registration by clicking on the “Proceed with Registration” link. Fill in the online application form, select your proposed department, and provide other required details. Upload your WAEC/NECO/NABTEB results to the MOUAU platform. Verify that all details are correct before submitting the form. Candidates awaiting their 2024 WAEC/NECO/NABTEB results should only register once their results are available. Upload your O'Level results and requisite qualifying certificate (original document in PDF format) while filling out the screening form. Submit the completed application form and print a copy for your records. A copy will also be sent to your registered email.

How much are MOUAU school fees?

Fees vary by faculty and student level. Fresh students pay between ₦158,500 and ₦238,500, while returning students' fees vary across faculties.

What is MOUAU cut-off?

For the 2024/2025 academic session, the MOUAU cut-off mark is 140 and above for admission eligibility.

The MOUAU portal simplifies student access to academic services, including admission processing, fee payments, and result checking. Understanding how to navigate the portal ensures a seamless university experience. Follow the outlined steps to complete necessary processes efficiently.

Legit.ng recently shared an insightful post on Benue State University’s courses, school fees, and cut-off marks. Established in 1992, this state-owned university offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC), Benue State University provides quality education across various disciplines. Read on to uncover the breakdown of the available courses, tuition fees, and admission requirements.

Source: Legit.ng