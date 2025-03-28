Bamigbaye Habeeb Olalekan, a First Class graduate of Quantity Surveying from Obafemi Awolowo University, achieved an exceptional CGPA of 4.61 while exploring skills like web development and motion design

He advised students aspiring for academic excellence to embrace focus, organisation, humility, and prayer, while dedicating their early university years to building a strong foundation

His inspiring story underscores the importance of strategic planning and determination in balancing academics with personal growth

Bamigbaye Habeeb Olalekan, a recent graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, emerged as a top achiever with an impressive CGPA of 4.61/5.00 in Quantity Surveying.

Reflecting on his academic journey, Olalekan credited his success to balancing his studies with the exploration of additional skills, such as web development, data analysis, designing, and ultimately specialising in motion design.

This holistic approach allowed him to enhance his personal growth while remaining committed to academic excellence.

Key advice for academic excellence

Speaking with Legit.ng, Olalekan shared insightful advice for students aspiring to excel in their academics.

He emphasised the importance of giving back through knowledge, service, or other means, while also fostering good relationships, staying humble, and being prayerful.

According to him, organisation was crucial for maintaining focus and avoiding distractions.

He further advised dedicating the first two years of university exclusively to academics, laying a strong foundation before exploring extracurricular activities that align with individual goals and personalities.

In his words:

“Be ready to give back in any form- Knowledge(Teaching), Money(if you have it), Service(to humanity), time. Be good with people, make lots of friends and always stay humble. Always be organized, it helps achieve focus and limit distractions. Be prayerful. Your first 2 years should be fully dedicated to academics, don't mix it except you can. its easier to correct anything at the substructure than at the foundation, after that, join organizations that aligns with your goals and personalities.”

Impact of strategic choices and determination

Olalekan’s thoughtful decision to study Quantity Surveying provided a stable platform for his academic and personal development.

By carefully balancing his commitments and engaging in diverse activities, he showcased how strategic planning and determination can lead to remarkable achievements.

His journey serves as an inspiring example for students seeking academic and professional success.

About OAU

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), located in Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria, is one of the nation’s foremost institutions of higher learning.

Established in 1961 as the University of Ife and renamed in 1987 to honour Chief Obafemi Awolowo, OAU is renowned for academic excellence and research innovation.

The university offers a wide range of programmes across faculties such as Engineering, Social Sciences, Medicine, and Environmental Design.

