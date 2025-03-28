Adedolapo Kehinde Adebayo, a first-class graduate from Afe Babalola University, achieved an impressive CGPA of 4.54 in Computer Science while excelling beyond academics

Adedolapo Kehinde Adebayo, a Computer Science graduate from Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), has shared the strategies that led him to achieve a first-class degree with an impressive CGPA of 4.54.

A lover of technology, basketball, and video games, Adebayo not only excelled academically but also showcased his leadership skills by leading his university team to victory in the prestigious Babcock TechXplore debate competition, beating 11 other universities, including Unilag and Babcock.

Key strategies for academic excellence

Speaking with Legit.ng, Adebayo attributed his success to three pivotal principles: faith, self-reflection, and choosing the right circle of friends.

“I first put God into the equation of whatever I wanted to do, as a Christian, I believe strongly in putting God first in all things. Secondly, I analyzed the things I did wrong in my 100Level (including sitting in the middle row of the class, not reading on weekends) and made up my mind to not make those mistakes for the rest of my years in school. Thirdly, I painstakingly picked my circle of friends to ensure I was well motivated to bring my best to the table,” he said.

Notable achievements beyond academics

Adebayo considered two accomplishments as highlights of his time at ABUAD. His first-class degree was a crowning achievement, while his role in leading ABUAD to victory at the Babcock TechXplore debate demonstrated his ability to excel beyond academics.

This competition showcased his teamwork and leadership skills, contributing to ABUAD’s recognition in the tech and academic community.

About ABUAD

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), is a private university in Ekiti State, Nigeria, founded in 2009 by renowned lawyer and philanthropist Afe Babalola.

The institution is committed to reforming education in Nigeria through its emphasis on quality teaching, discipline, and character development.

ABUAD operates a collegiate system with six colleges, including Sciences, Law, Engineering, Medicine, and Social Sciences, offering diverse academic programmes.

Known for its state-of-the-art facilities, the university boasts one of Africa’s largest engineering colleges.

ABUAD has gained recognition for its innovative approach to education, producing graduates equipped with skills and knowledge to contribute meaningfully to society and nation-building.

Best graduating student from ABUAD speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ogunlana Omolara Abiodun, a graduate of Afe Babalola University, was able to achieve a CGPA of 5.0 in aerospace engineering. She also has been named Valedictorian three times.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Abiodun credits her success to hard work, prayers, and a strong support system.

“I attribute my academic success to a combination of hard work and prayers. I believe in the power of diligent effort paired with consistent prayer. It’s important to study smart rather than just hard, which involves understanding your learning style and optimizing your study methods. Staying committed to my goals and having sources of motivation whether that be my family, faith, or personal aspirations has been crucial in maintaining my focus and drive.”

