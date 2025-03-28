Akaeze Kosisochukwu, a top graduate of Electrical and Electronics Engineering from FUTO, achieved a remarkable CGPA of 4.62 and overcame an intense challenge by earning an A in a course she had less than a day to prepare for

She credited her academic success to a combination of faith and clear goal-setting, which kept her focused throughout her studies

Beyond her academic achievements, Kosisochukwu is a skilled software developer and cloud engineer, reflecting her versatility in the tech industry

Akaeze Kosisochukwu, a distinguished graduate of Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), has shared an extraordinary moment from her undergraduate journey that highlights her resilience and dedication.

Graduating with a stellar CGPA of 4.62/5.0, she cited one of her greatest academic accomplishments as earning an A in a course for which she had less than a day to prepare.

Top Engineering Graduate Speaks on One Unforgettable Experience in Her Undergraduate Days

Despite the challenging circumstances, Kosisochukwu rose to the occasion, crediting her ability to stay composed and make the best use of limited time.

“It wasn’t the best experience but I had no control over the situation at that time and I’m glad I made the best out of the little time I had,” she told Legit.ng.

Keys to academic excellence at FUTO

Speaking with Legit.ng, Kosisochukwu attributed her success to two fundamental factors: faith and clear goal-setting.

As a devout Christian, she prioritised putting God first in all aspects of her life, which she believed provided her with the guidance and strength to excel.

Additionally, her focused approach, driven by specific academic goals, kept her motivated throughout her undergraduate years. This disciplined mindset enabled her to consistently achieve outstanding results.

Beyond Engineering: Kosisochukwu’s multi-talented profile

In addition to her academic achievements, Kosisochukwu is a skilled software developer and cloud engineer, showcasing her versatility in the rapidly evolving tech industry.

Her story serves as an inspiration to aspiring engineers, emphasising the importance of resilience, faith, and strategic planning in overcoming academic and professional challenges.

About FUTO

The Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), established in 1980, is Nigeria's premier technological university located in Owerri, Imo State.

Renowned for its commitment to advancing science, engineering, and technology, FUTO offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across disciplines such as engineering, physical sciences, and environmental technology.

The university is dedicated to fostering innovation and research, with state-of-the-art facilities and a vibrant academic community.

FUTO has played a pivotal role in producing skilled professionals who contribute to national and global development. Its motto, "Technology for Service," reflects its mission to drive technological progress for societal benefit.

