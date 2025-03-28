Motunrayo Ladipo, a Registered Nurse and graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University with a CGPA of 4.63, attributed her academic success to discipline and faith

Motunrayo Ladipo, a Registered Nurse and passionate data analytics enthusiast, has opened up about the unique inspiration behind her academic success.

Graduating from Olabisi Onabanjo University with a CGPA of 4.63, Ladipo emerged as the second-best graduating student in her class.

Speaking with Legit.ng, the first class graduate commitment to excellence, diligence, and faith played a critical role in achieving such distinction.

From an early age, she showed academic promise and developed an unwavering dedication to self-improvement, which was amplified during her senior secondary school years.

Ladipo attributed much of her motivation to her childhood habit of reading the Punch Newspaper.

She told Legit.ng:

“From an early age, I was always above average in my academics. My zeal for excellence truly took root when I was in SS2. After changing schools, my new principal and the school proprietor recognized my potential and pushed me to be the best version of myself. I embraced their encouragement and told myself that nothing was impossible if I truly dedicated myself. This mindset helped me graduate as one of the top students in 2017 with outstanding WAEC results.

“Growing up, my father regularly bought Punch Newspaper, and I always read the column that featured interviews with First Class graduates. These stories inspired me, and I knew I could also be one of those graduates.”

Strategies for academic excellence at Olabisi Onabanjo University

Motunrayo's success was grounded in discipline and consistency. She dedicated herself to reviewing lectures immediately after classes, often heading straight to the library to consolidate her understanding of the day’s lessons.

This rigorous academic routine enabled her to maintain excellent grades throughout her university years.

About OOU

Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), located in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Nigeria, is a state-owned institution established in 1982 as Ogun State University.

Renamed in 2001 to honour Olabisi Onabanjo, the former civilian governor of Ogun State, OOU is renowned for its commitment to academic excellence and community engagement.

The university offers diverse programmes across ten faculties, including Medicine, Engineering, and Social Sciences, catering to over 50,000 students. With multiple campuses and state-of-the-art facilities, OOU fosters innovation and research while maintaining affordable tuition fees.

OOU best graduating student speaks

