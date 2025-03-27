Habeeb Bamigbaye, a top graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, achieved an impressive CGPA of 4.61 in Quantity Surveying while developing skills in motion design and other fields

Despite facing challenges such as managing training with limited resources, he excelled through strategic planning, leveraging friendships, and prayer

His success story highlights the power of knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and resilience in overcoming academic and personal hurdles

Habeeb Bamigbaye Olalekan, a standout graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has revealed the strategies and struggles that led to his academic excellence.

Graduating with a stellar CGPA of 4.61/5.00 from the Quantity Surveying department, Bamigbaye combined his passion for learning with the pursuit of diverse skills.

During his undergraduate years, he honed expertise in motion design, web development, data analysis while remaining focused on his academic goals.

Proud academic achievements of Bamigbaye

Bamigbaye received multiple honours during his time at OAU, including the prestigious OAU Star Award twice and three accolades at the university’s 48th Convocation Ceremony.

Notably, he excelled in the Measurement course in his sophomore year and played a vital role as a tutor, helping hundreds of students navigate challenging departmental courses.

His contributions extended beyond academics, as he actively participated in JCINOAU, fostering leadership and community engagement.

Strategic approach to academic excellence

Bamigbaye credits his remarkable success to his dedication to teaching and forming strong relationships with peers and allies.

Sharing knowledge freely enabled him to deepen his understanding of complex concepts while fostering a collaborative learning environment.

His organisational skills and resourcefulness were instrumental in navigating his journey at OAU, ensuring he could access resources and support when needed.

He told Legit.ng:

“What worked for me is giving back, I know something, I want to teach it already, of course, for free, that was my charm. It helped concepts stick more while also learning from others.

“It was also a point of duty to be good with people, and making a number of allies and friends to make my journey through OAU smooth was instrumental. I mostly know where I can get any needed thing while staying organized.”

Facing and overcoming challenges

Despite his achievements, Bamigbaye encountered significant challenges, such as delivering skill acquisition training with limited resources and managing diverse participants.

Another hurdle involved presenting a comprehensive financial audit report without prior experience.

He told Legit.ng he overcame these obstacles through careful planning, leveraging friendships, seeking guidance, and maintaining a steadfast reliance on prayer.

About OAU

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), established in 1962, is one of Nigeria’s leading institutions of higher learning.

Located in Ile-Ife, Osun State, it was initially named the University of Ife before being renamed in honour of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a prominent nationalist and statesman.

OAU is renowned for its commitment to academic excellence and innovation, offering a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The university is home to state-of-the-art facilities and a vibrant campus culture.

Its mission focuses on empowering students with knowledge and skills to contribute meaningfully to society, making it a hub for research, education, and nation-building.

