Ladipo Motunrayo Boluwatife overcame multiple admission setbacks before achieving her dream of studying Nursing

Through determination and resilience, she graduated from Olabisi Onabanjo University with a first-class degree and a remarkable CGPA of 4.63

Her inspirational journey highlights the power of perseverance in achieving academic excellence

Ladipo Motunrayo Boluwatife, a newly graduated Registered Nurse and data analytics enthusiast, has shared her inspiring journey to achieving a first-class degree in Nursing.

While speaking with Legit.ng, she said her path to success was filled with challenges, as she faced multiple setbacks before realising her dream of studying Nursing.

Motunrayo’s determination and faith were key as she navigated a difficult journey that began after her secondary school graduation in 2017.

Struggles with admission and pursuing nursing

Motunrayo’s initial attempts at gaining admission to study Nursing were unsuccessful. Her first offer was to study Human Kinetics, which she declined, opting instead for a gap year to reapply.

Despite her efforts, her second admission was for Pharmacology, a course she reluctantly accepted while continuing to prepare for another JAMB examination.

Balancing her academic work and her passion proved difficult, but her unwavering perseverance eventually led to her acceptance into Olabisi Onabanjo University in 2019 to study Nursing.

Graduation with academic excellence

Motunrayo’s hard work and dedication paid off when she graduated with a remarkable CGPA of 4.63, earning her the position of second best graduating student in her class.

Reflecting on her journey, she emphasised her faith, diligence, and commitment to her goals as instrumental to her success.

In her words:

"I graduated from secondary school in 2017, but my path to studying Nursing wasn’t straightforward. My first attempt didn’t result in the course I desired, I was offered Human Kinetics instead. So, I took a gap year to study and reapply for the following year. The second time, I was admitted to study Pharmacology, which, although not my first choice, I accepted with the intention of eventually pursuing my true passion.

"Balancing my studies while preparing for another JAMB exam was tough, but I was resolute and determined. In 2019, my perseverance paid off when I was finally admitted to Olabisi Onabanjo University to study Nursing. I graduated recently with a CGPA of 4.63 and as the second best graduating student."

Motunrayo’s story serves as an inspiration to others facing similar struggles, showcasing the power of resilience and determination in achieving one’s dreams.

About Olabisi Onabanjo University

Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), located in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Nigeria, is a state-owned institution established on 7 July 1982.

Originally named Ogun State University, it was renamed in 2001 to honour Olabisi Onabanjo, the former governor of Ogun State, whose efforts led to its creation.

The university is renowned for its commitment to academic excellence, offering diverse undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across multiple campuses.

With a focus on research, teaching, and community engagement, OOU has nurtured leaders in various fields. Its motto, Excellentia Humana et Patriae Opus (Excellence in Humanity and Service to the Nation), reflects its mission.

