Nigerian PhD student Ikenna Okehie has been elected as a Member at Large of the Institute of Food Technologists Student Association (IFTSA)

With a background in food science and technology, Okehie has studied at FUTA, UI, and Texas A&M, focusing on sustainable food innovation

In an interview, he shared insights on his journey, leadership vision, and the future of food science, highlighting Africa’s role in global food technology

Ikenna Okehie, a Nigerian PhD student at Texas A&M University, has been elected as a Member at Large of the Institute of Food Technologists Student Association (IFTSA) for the 2025-2026 term.

His election marks a significant milestone, not just for him but for the growing presence of African scholars in global food science leadership.

Ikenna graduated from Nigeria's premier tertiary institution, the University of Ibadan before proceeding to Belgium and the United States.

A graduate of the Federal University of Technology Akure and the University of Ibadan, Okehie’s academic journey has taken him across continents—from Nigeria to Belgium and now the United States.

With a research focus on sustainable food innovation and product development, he is passionate about advancing food science to address global challenges.

Ikenna shares challenging experience to the summit

In an interview following his election, Okehie shared his thoughts on the journey so far, the significance of this achievement, and his vision for the future of food science. Here’s what he had to say:

Can you tell us about your journey into food science? What sparked your interest in the field?

My academic journey began at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), where I was enrolled in a pre-degree program to study Electrical and Electronics Engineering. During that time, I crossed paths with a tutorial instructor who introduced me to the field of food science. Our conversations piqued my curiosity, and the more I learned from her, the more intrigued I became. What stood out to me was how food science merges disciplines like chemistry, microbiology, engineering, and nutrition to address real-world food challenges—from improving food safety and quality to developing innovative and sustainable food processes and products. This goes beyond the common misconception, especially in Nigeria, that food science is simply about cooking. In reality, it’s a scientific field that plays a critical role in public health, food security, and global sustainability. That early exposure led me to change my course of study to Food Science, and it has been a deeply rewarding path ever since.

How did your education at the University of Ibadan, FUTA, and Texas A&M shape your perspective on food technology?

At FUTA, I was privileged to learn under the mentorship of Prof. F. O. Oshundahunsi, Prof. A. A. Badejo, and Mrs. Esther Alabi. Despite limited lab resources, they found innovative ways to make learning practical and impactful, giving me a solid foundation in food science. The University of Ibadan strengthened my ability to carry out independent research, a skill that has been vital to my growth as a scientist. Later on, my experience at Ghent University in Belgium, where I worked closely with Dr. Daylan and Ms. An Li, further expanded my perspective. It was through their guidance and mentorship that I was introduced to the emerging concept of Future Foods, particularly insect-based food systems. That exposure, along with my time at Wageningen University in the Netherlands, significantly influenced the direction of my research. Currently, at Texas A&M University, I’m continuing to grow under the mentorship of Dr. Reza Ovissipour. He has been instrumental in guiding my research and connecting me to cutting-edge innovations and interdisciplinary collaborations that extend far beyond the laboratory. These cumulative experiences have not only broadened my understanding of food science but also sharpened my resolve to contribute meaningfully to global food systems.

What inspired you to pursue a PhD in Food Science and Technology?

For as long as I can remember, I’ve had a strong passion for academia and research. After completing my studies, I explored roles in the food industry, working in areas like production and quality control. While those experiences were valuable, I found them unfulfilling—I knew I wanted to be in a space where I could ask questions, explore ideas, and develop innovative solutions. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to secure a position in a research and development (R&D) department, which further confirmed my desire to return to academia. Pursuing a PhD felt like a natural step—not just to advance my knowledge, but to engage in meaningful research that can contribute to solving real-world food challenges.

What does being elected as a Member at Large for IFTSA mean to you?

Being elected as a Member at Large for IFTSA is deeply meaningful to me—not just as an individual, but as a Nigerian and an African student in the global food science space. It feels like a recognition of the journey I’ve been on, the challenges I’ve overcome, and the voice I bring to the table. Coming from a background where access to global opportunities isn’t always guaranteed, this role gives me the chance to represent students from regions that are often underrepresented. It’s also a reminder that our ideas, contributions, and perspectives are valuable on the world stage. On a personal level, it affirms my belief in inclusive leadership and in the power of mentorship, something that has guided me throughout my academic life.

How do you see your role in IFTSA contributing to the future of food science?

I see my role in IFTSA as a bridge—connecting students from different regions, backgrounds, and experiences to a global conversation about the future of food. Food science is evolving rapidly, and it’s important that students from all parts of the world, including Africa, are part of shaping that future. Through this role, I hope to promote more inclusive student engagement, highlight underrepresented innovations, and foster collaborations that go beyond borders. We can’t solve global food problems with isolated solutions—we need collaboration across cultures, disciplines, and borders.

What are your key priorities or goals in this new leadership position?

One of my key priorities is to create more opportunities for meaningful engagement among food science students globally—especially those from regions where access to resources, networks, and visibility is limited. I want to work on initiatives that promote mentorship, showcase student research from different backgrounds, and increase awareness of international opportunities such as conferences, grants, and collaborations. My goal is to help students feel seen, heard, and supported. Ultimately, I want my time in this role to contribute to a more connected and inclusive student community within IFTSA.

How do you plan to support and connect students from different parts of the world, especially Africa?

I believe one of the most effective ways to support students—especially from Africa—is through visibility, access, and connection. I plan to advocate for platforms where students can share their research, ideas, and challenges, whether through webinars, online showcases, or spotlight features within IFTSA. Many African students are doing innovative work with limited resources, and their stories deserve to be part of the global food science narrative. I also want to help bridge the information gap by sharing resources on scholarships, internships, and mentorship programs that students might not be aware of. Ultimately, it's about creating spaces where students feel included, empowered, and inspired to collaborate across borders

Your research focuses on sustainable food innovation and insect-derived food ingredients. Can you share more about this?

My research focuses on the biomanufacturing of food ingredients using edible insects as novel and sustainable sources. Similar to plants and animals, insects are rich in protein, oil, and other essential nutrients needed for human health and survival. However, what makes them particularly promising is their low environmental footprint—they require significantly fewer resources to grow, making them a viable solution in the fight against food and nutritional insecurity. In my research, I explore different processing techniques to convert insect biomass into usable ingredients, while also conducting safety assessments and investigating the health benefits of these ingredients. Beyond extraction, I’m also interested in how these ingredients can be applied in real food systems to enhance functionality and nutrition.

What potential do you see in insect-based food as a sustainable solution?

Insect-based food holds tremendous potential as a sustainable solution to global food and nutrition challenges. Edible insects are highly efficient in converting feed into protein, require minimal land and water, and emit far fewer greenhouse gases compared to conventional livestock. This makes them a promising alternative in the face of growing population pressure and environmental concerns. Beyond sustainability, edible insects are nutritionally dense—rich in proteins, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. With the right processing techniques, they can be transformed into versatile food ingredients suitable for a wide range of applications. The key lies in making them acceptable and accessible. Through science-driven approaches, we can unlock their full potential and integrate them into more mainstream food systems—especially in regions where food security remains a pressing issue.

What are some challenges facing food scientists today, and how do you think they can be addressed?

One of the major challenges in food science today is bridging the gap between innovation and consumer acceptance. While science is advancing rapidly—with developments in alternative proteins, functional ingredients, and sustainable processing—many of these innovations struggle to gain public trust due to unfamiliarity or cultural resistance. Another significant barrier is the lack of clear and consistent regulations in some countries, particularly around novel foods like edible insects. Without established food safety guidelines or approval frameworks, consumers are often hesitant to accept these products, perceiving them as unsafe. Strengthening regulatory systems and ensuring transparency will be key to building trust and facilitating adoption. Additionally, access to research resources limit the ability of scientists to contribute meaningfully to global food innovation. Addressing these gaps through investment in education, infrastructure, and international collaboration is essential. Ultimately, tackling these challenges will require not only scientific excellence but also inclusive policies, effective communication, and strong partnerships between academia, industry, and government.

