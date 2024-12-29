Omoboriowo Samson Loye, a first-class graduate in civil engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, shares his journey of overcoming significant setbacks to achieve academic excellence with a CGPA of 4.63

His disciplined approach, effective study habits, and the support of like-minded peers were pivotal in his success

Omoboriowo's story is a testament of his determination, offering valuable advice to students aiming for academic excellence

From the outset, Omoboriowo Samson Loye’s academic path was punctuated with trials that could have dissuaded many.

Eventually, he earned First Class Honors in civil engineering, achieving a CGPA of 4.63 on a 5.0 scale from Obafemi Awolowo University.

In an interview with Legit.ng, he recounted his first mid-semester exam, a multiple-choice question paper where a simple oversight—forgetting to shade the paper type—resulted in a zero out of forty.

“Going from that experience to later graduating as the second-best student in the department is an achievement I am proud of,” he told Legit.ng.

Omoboriowo’s approach to academia was methodical and disciplined. Each semester began with meticulous planning: starting his studies in the second week of lectures and reading ahead.

Dedication and consistency were not mere buzzwords for the first class graduate; they were the essence of his journey.

Challenges Along the Way

The academic journey of Omoboriowo is rich with episodes of resilience.

“I faced two major challenges in my part 1 and part 4. In part 1,” he said, “I had scored 0/40 in the CHM test, which happened to be the first test I wrote in OAU. This affected me throughout the whole semester. I was actually moving around the whole campus with a heavy heart. I was literally depressed in my first semester in the school. Another major challenge I faced was getting a B in my IT course in part 4. I was actually livid at this point. 9-unit course? My CGPA had dropped because of this, and it was a bitter experience for me.”

He shared what he did to cope with the challenges:

“After receiving my CHM 101 mid-semester exam score in part 1, I knew I had to tackle the challenge head-on. Despite being in such a difficult situation, I drafted a plan and set a goal to score as high as possible in the remaining 60 marks in the final exam. I persevered and worked hard to earn a C in the course. Also, after the big blow the IT result had given my CGPA, I still endured and put in the work in my final year. I made sure I boosted the CGPA back to the maximum I could attain by achieving a perfect GPA in my final session. Hence, I was able to overcome these challenges through endurance, perseverance, and resilience.”

His success was not solitary; it was forged in the company of like-minded peers and through effective study habits. Regular attendance, active participation in classes, and group study sessions were integral to his routine. Surrounding himself with positive influences and seeking help when needed were strategies that also bolstered his academic performance.

Omoboriowo’s academic achievements have opened doors to numerous opportunities. He has participated in mentorship programs, and engaged in bootcamp trainings. His excellence has also attracted research invitations from professors and paved the way for advanced studies in a developed country.

Looking to the future, he aspires to further his education and research in transportation systems, with a dream of consulting in transportation policy and eventually becoming a professor of transportation engineering.

OAU First Class Graduate Opens Up

Legit.ng reported that Samson Ayomide Adedigba, a young man, recently emerged as a first-class graduate from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

His academic record, a CGPA of 4.58/5.0, is a symbol of his intellect and unwavering dedication.

