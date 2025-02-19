D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic is a public institution of higher learning located in Ewekoro, Ogun State, Nigeria. It was established in 2006 to provide education for all students looking to advance their education after high school. D.S. Adegbenro Polytechnic offers both diploma and higher diploma programmes. Here is a list of available courses, admission requirements, and the application guide for the 2024/2025 academic year.

D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic is a government-owned learning institution in Ogun State, Nigeria.

D.S. Adegbenro Polytechnic offers competitive courses at the National Diploma and Higher National Diploma levels. The courses are offered on a part-time and full-time basis.

Higher National Diploma applications must have attained five relevant O/L credit passes including English Language and Mathematics at WASC, NECO, GCE, and NABTEB at two or fewer sittings.

National Diploma applicants must have attained the minimum cut-off points of 100 and five O/L Credits including English language and Mathematics at two or fewer sittings.

Interested candidates can apply through the polytechnic's official website.

D.S. Adegbenro Polytechnic courses

The Nigerian Polytechnic offers various polytechnic courses for diploma and higher diploma levels. These programs are also offered on a full-time and part-time basis. Here is a list of courses offered at the institution.

National Diploma courses

D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic offers a variety of courses at the diploma level. Below is a list of diploma courses applicants can apply for at the polytechnic.

Office Technology Management

Accountancy

Business Administration

Computer Science

Computer Engineering

Statistics

Science Laboratory Technology

Electrical Engineering

Public Administration

Marketing

Banking & Finance

Higher National Diploma courses

D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic is among the government-owned institutions that offer higher diploma courses. Here is a list of higher diploma courses offered at the higher diploma level.

Statistics

Science Laboratory Technology

Electrical Engineering

Public Administration

Accountancy

Business Administration

Computer Science

Marketing

Banking & Finance

What are the requirements for D.S. Adegbenro?

Like all institutions, potential students looking to join DS Adegbenro must fulfil certain requirements. Below are the minimum admission requirements prospective candidates should meet for both diploma and higher diploma courses.

Higher National Diploma (HND)

Applicants looking for admission into the Higher diploma courses are required to meet the following requirements.

Students should have a National Diploma with a minimum of Lower Credit in the relevant field.

Have five relevant O/L credit passes including English Language and Mathematics at WASC, NECO, GCE, and NABTEB at two or fewer sittings.

Have done at least one year of attachment or industrial training.

Candidates with passing grades in the National Diploma (ND) must have two years or more of industrial training or work experience.

Candidates with professional qualifications such as ACA and ANAN have an added advantage.

Candidates must fill in the JAMB registration number they used for their National Diploma courses to be considered for admission.

National Diploma (ND)

Interested candidates for the diploma courses admission are required to attain the following qualifications.

D.S. Adegbenro accepts students with 100 points for diploma courses full-time. Students who score below 100 points should apply for the part-time diploma courses.

Potential candidates must have chosen the polytechnic as their first choice.

Any candidates who did not choose the D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic as their first choice in the 2024 UTME, must fill in a Change of Choice and make the institution their first choice via JAMB’s portal before applying.

Students must have a minimum of four O/L Credits including English language and Mathematics in one sitting.

Candidates with five O/L Credits including English language and Mathematics and three relevant subjects at two or fewer sittings.

D.S. Adegbenro application procedure

Potential candidates can apply for the 2024/2025 admission through the D.S. Adegbenro admission portal. Below is the step-by-step process for applying online.

Visit the D.S. Adegbenro official website. Navigate to the admission portal to create an account. Select your preferred course of study. Fill in the details including your email address. Create an account by following the link in your email. Fill in the application form. Upload the necessary documents as per instructions. Pay the prescribed processing fee to complete the process. Keep checking your dashboard and email for an offer letter from the school.

What is the cut-off mark for Adegbenro Polytechnic?

The for D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic is 100 points. Students with a score of below 100 points can apply for the part-time diploma courses at the institution.

Is Adegbenro Polytechnic accredited?

Yes, D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic is accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). The institution is also accredited by the Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) for its accountancy courses.

Is DS Adegbenro a private polytechnic?

The polytechnic is not a private polytechnic. It is a public polytechnic established by the Nigerian government in 2006.

D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic courses offer potential students with knowledge and skills useful in the local and foreign markets. Students must attain the minimum admission requirements for the diploma and higher diploma courses before admission. Interested candidates can apply through the polytechnic's online admission portal.

