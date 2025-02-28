LASUED admission list: How to check admission and next steps
Securing admission into Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) is a significant achievement for aspiring students. If you have applied, the next crucial step is to confirm whether your name appears on the admission list. Learn how to check the LASUED admission list and the important next steps to secure your spot.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- How to access the LASUED admission list
- Next steps after gaining admission to LASUED
- Is the LASUED admission list out for 2024-2025?
- Is the LASUED third batch out?
- How many campuses does LASUED have?
- What is the cut-off mark for LASUED?
Key takeaways
- The LASUED admission list contains names of successful candidates who have met the university’s admission requirements.
- Applicants can check their admission status through the LASUED portal or the JAMB portal.
- Admitted students must accept their admission, pay the required fees, and complete registration steps.
- The LASUED admission list for the 2024-2025 academic session is now available on the school portal.
How to access the LASUED admission list
The LASUED admission list is the official list of candidates granted provisional admission to the university. It contains the names of applicants who have met the LASUED admission requirements and have been selected to pursue different programs at the university.
How to check your admission status on the LASUED portal
You can verify your admission status through the LASUED portal by following these simple steps:
- Visit the LASUED admission checker portal.
- Login to your Jamb profile with your username and password.
- Click on ‘Check Admission Status’
- Click on ‘Admission Status’ to see if you have been admitted.
How to check your admission status on the JAMB Portal
To confirm your admission status on the JAMB CAPS Portal and JAMB admission checking portal, follow these steps:
- Visit JAMB e-Facility.
- Log in using your JAMB username and password.
- Scroll down and click on the ‘Check Admission Status’ tab.
- Click on ‘Admission Status’, then select ‘Check Admission Status’ or ‘Access My CAPS’.
- Tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner of your browser and select ‘Desktop site’ for better visibility.
- Click on ‘Admission Status’ again.
- You will either see admission in progress check back later, or Not Admitted, or Congratulations!
Next steps after gaining admission to LASUED
If your name appears on the LASUED admission list, it means you have been offered provisional admission subject to the fulfilment of other procedures. Here is a guide on what to do after you secure admission into the university.
- Login to the LASUED portal and accept your admission offer by paying the non-refundable acceptance fee and a medical fee of N30,000 within one week of the offer.
- Once the admission has been accepted, candidates are recommended to print their JAMB admission letter.
- Update the O'level result at JAMB-accredited CBT centres.
- In situations where students are admitted to courses different from their original choice, they can request a change of course on the JAMB CAPS account.
- Prepare all the necessary documents for registration. These may include your academic credentials, birth certificate, and other relevant documents.
- Proceed to the university for physical registration and screening. You will be guided through the process by university officials.
Is the LASUED admission list out for 2024-2025?
The LASUED admission list for the 2024-2025 academic session has been released and can be accessed on the school portal.
Is the LASUED third batch out?
The university has released the third batch for the 2024/2025 academic session. All candidates who participated in the 2024/2025 Admission Screening Exercise of the institution can therefore proceed and log in to their registration portal to confirm their admission status.
How many campuses does LASUED have?
The state university has two campuses: one in Oto/Ijanikin and another in Noforija, Epe.
What is the cut-off mark for LASUED?
The Lagos State University of Education set its general cut-off mark for the 2025/2026 academic session at 170.
Verifying your name on the LASUED admission list and completing the necessary steps are essential to securing your spot at the university. Candidates should check their admission status via the LASUED portal or JAMB e-Facility and complete the registration process without delay.
Legit.ng recently published an article on Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University courses and admission requirements. Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University offers programmes across three facilities: Science and Computing, Engineering, and Allied Medical Sciences.
Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University is a private institution in Kano, Kano State, Nigeria. It was founded on Islamic principles, where the students benefit from Quranic policies, morality, entrepreneurship, and skills courses. Read the guide to discover the courses offered and the admission requirements in the article.
Source: Legit.ng
Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com