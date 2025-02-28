LASUED admission list: How to check admission and next steps

Securing admission into Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) is a significant achievement for aspiring students. If you have applied, the next crucial step is to confirm whether your name appears on the admission list. Learn how to check the LASUED admission list and the important next steps to secure your spot.

The LASUED admission list contains names of successful candidates who have met the university’s admission requirements.

who have met the university’s admission requirements. Applicants can check their admission status through the LASUED portal or the JAMB portal .

or the . Admitted students must accept their admission, pay the required fees, and complete registration steps.

The LASUED admission list for the 2024-2025 academic session is now available on the school portal.

How to access the LASUED admission list

The LASUED admission list is the official list of candidates granted provisional admission to the university. It contains the names of applicants who have met the LASUED admission requirements and have been selected to pursue different programs at the university.

How to check your admission status on the LASUED portal

You can verify your admission status through the LASUED portal by following these simple steps:

Visit the LASUED admission checker portal. Login to your Jamb profile with your username and password. Click on ‘Check Admission Status’ Click on ‘Admission Status’ to see if you have been admitted.

How to check your admission status on the JAMB Portal

To confirm your admission status on the JAMB CAPS Portal and JAMB admission checking portal, follow these steps:

Visit JAMB e-Facility. Log in using your JAMB username and password. Scroll down and click on the ‘Check Admission Status’ tab. Click on ‘Admission Status’, then select ‘Check Admission Status’ or ‘Access My CAPS’. Tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner of your browser and select ‘Desktop site’ for better visibility. Click on ‘Admission Status’ again. You will either see admission in progress check back later, or Not Admitted, or Congratulations!

Next steps after gaining admission to LASUED

If your name appears on the LASUED admission list, it means you have been offered provisional admission subject to the fulfilment of other procedures. Here is a guide on what to do after you secure admission into the university.

Login to the LASUED portal and accept your admission offer by paying the non-refundable acceptance fee and a medical fee of N30,000 within one week of the offer.

by paying the non-refundable acceptance fee and a medical fee of N30,000 within one week of the offer. Once the admission has been accepted, candidates are recommended to print their JAMB admission letter .

. Update the O'level result at JAMB-accredited CBT centres.

at JAMB-accredited CBT centres. In situations where students are admitted to courses different from their original choice, they can request a change of course on the JAMB CAPS account.

on the JAMB CAPS account. Prepare all the necessary documents for registration. These may include your academic credentials, birth certificate, and other relevant documents.

Proceed to the university for physical registration and screening. You will be guided through the process by university officials.

Is the LASUED admission list out for 2024-2025?

The LASUED admission list for the 2024-2025 academic session has been released and can be accessed on the school portal.

Is the LASUED third batch out?

The university has released the third batch for the 2024/2025 academic session. All candidates who participated in the 2024/2025 Admission Screening Exercise of the institution can therefore proceed and log in to their registration portal to confirm their admission status.

How many campuses does LASUED have?

The state university has two campuses: one in Oto/Ijanikin and another in Noforija, Epe.

What is the cut-off mark for LASUED?

The Lagos State University of Education set its general cut-off mark for the 2025/2026 academic session at 170.

Verifying your name on the LASUED admission list and completing the necessary steps are essential to securing your spot at the university. Candidates should check their admission status via the LASUED portal or JAMB e-Facility and complete the registration process without delay.

