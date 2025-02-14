Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Minna, Niger state - The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the 2024 Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE) External Examination results.

The 2024 SSCE external exam results were released on Friday, February 14, 2025, 62 days after the final examination.

NECO 2024 SSCE external exam results were released 62 days after the final examination. Photo credit: Nony and Sons

According to Channels Television, a total of 86,067 candidates sat for the examination in late 2024.

The NECO registrar, Professor Dantani Wushishi, said 57,114 candidates secured credits in English and Mathematics, representing a 67.53% pass rate.

Wushishi said the examination board recorded a decrease in various forms of malpractice - decreased by 27.7% compared to 2023, with 6,160 cases

The release of results marked a notable improvement in the council’s processing time.

The Council’s Chief Executive said candidates can check their results on the NECO website using their registration numbers and exam details.

Legit.ng recalls that NECO adjusted 2024 SSCE External Timetable. The adjustment was due to the Ondo Governorship Election, scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024.

NECO disclosed this in a news flash titled, “Adjusted 2024 SSCE External Timetable” on its website on Monday, November 4.

The examination body urged candidates to review the revised timetable and cross-check any changes for the affected date against the original schedule.

Also, independent examiners engaged by NECO to mark the 2024 students’ examination papers threatened to embark on a nationwide protest over the non-payment of their entitlements after completing the assignment.

The examiners concluded the marking and grading processes in August, and the results were released in September.

Read more stories on NECO:

40% of 2024 NECO candidates may miss university admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) warned that up to 40% of 2024 NECO candidates may not gain admission to tertiary institutions.

This follows concerns raised by the Executive Secretary, Dr. Iyela Ajayi, who highlighted the impact of poor subject performance.

Ajayi also stressed the importance of improving teacher quality and training to address the nation's education challenges.

