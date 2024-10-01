The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced a new fee of N50,000 for candidates seeking to reprint their examination certificates

NECO on Tuesday, October 1, said it will only accept requests for reprints within one year of the original certificate issuance; requests made after this period will be denied

Candidates are given a one-month deadline to submit requests for corrections to their examination results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has stated that candidates are now expected to pay N50,000 fee for the reprinting of certificates. This is NECO's new reprinting policy.

As reported by The Punch, this was disclosed by the Registrar of NECO, Dantani Wushishi, in a public notice issued on Tuesday in Minna, Niger state capital.

According to Wushishi:

“The N50,000 fee for certificate reprints is subject to periodic review.”

“The requests for reprints will only be accepted within one year of the original certificate issuance. After this period, the council will no longer entertain such requests.”

The New Telegraph reported in addition to the reprinting policy, NECO has set a one-month deadline for candidates to submit requests for the correction of results.

Legit.ng understands that NECO announced this policy a few weeks after releasing the results for the June/July 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), with over 60% of candidates achieving five credits including English and Mathematics.

