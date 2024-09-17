Candidates who sat for the 2024 National Examinations Council (NECO) can access their results online via the body’s website (results.neco.gov.ng)

FCT, Abuja - The National Examinations Council (NECO) results are released online via the body’s website (results.neco.gov.ng) a few weeks after the examination.

Candidates are advised to visit the NECO results websites to access their results.

NECO official website

This is the first step in accessing the NECO results. Candidates are advised to visit the official NECO website: www.neco.gov.ng if they wish to see their results.

It is convenient for candidates across the country.

Purchase token to check NECO result

Candidates need to purchase a token to check their 2024 NECO results.

The token can be purchased online via the NECO portal. Debit card or Internet banking details are also needed for online transactions.

Log in to NECO result portal

Candidates are expected to visit the result-checking section on the NECO website after purchasing their tokens.

They will be prompted to log in using their exam year, exam type, and the purchased token.

Enter NECO examination details

Fill in your examination year (2024) and examination type (June/July SSCE). They are also required to input their 10-digit NECO exam number.

Check NECO result

Click on the “Check Result” button to access the 2024 NECO results. The result will be displayed immediately, showing the candidate's scores in all subjects. It’s advisable to print or save a copy for future reference.

FG clarifies age limit for WAEC, NECO exams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal government said students who want to write the WASSCE and NECO are not restricted by the 18-year-old age limit.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tanko Sununu, explained the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, earlier stance.

He noted that Mamman's position means the UTME candidates are restricted to age 18 as well as admission seekers, adding that it is in accordance with the National Policy on Education.

