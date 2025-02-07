JUST IN: EFCC Arraigns 9 Chinese Nationals, Reason, Location, Or Details Emerge
- The EFCC Lagos Zonal Directorate arraigned nine Chinese nationals and Genting International Co. Ltd. on February 6, 2025, over alleged cybercrimes
- The defendants, accused of cyber-terrorism, fraud, and identity theft, pleaded "not guilty" to charges related to cryptocurrency investment and romance scams
- The court adjourned the case to February 21 and March 7, 2025, while the EFCC urged Nigerians to be cautious of fraudulent online schemes
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Ikeja, Lagos state -The Lagos Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, February 6, arraigned nine Chinese nationals.
Furthermore, a company, Genting International Co. Ltd., before Justice C.J. Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, was also arraigned.
The defendants, identified as Su D0ng Fu, Zheng Xian Tao, Wang Shi Long, Pan Cai Qi, Ting Liao, Fan Jia, Feng Li Cani, Lu Yong Yao, and Yang Chen Cheng, were part of a syndicate of 792 alleged cryptocurrency investment and romance fraud suspects arrested during a surprise EFCC operation tagged “Eagle Flush Operation” on December 10, 2024, in Lagos.
In a statement shared by the commission via its X handle, noted that they were arraigned on separate charges, including cybercrimes, cyber-terrorism, possession of fraudulent documents, and identity theft.
One of the charges against them reads:
“That you, ZENG XIAN TAO (AKA A TAO AND ZHOU TAO) AND GENTING INTERNATIONAL CO. LIMITED, sometime in December 2024 at Lagos, Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, willfully caused to be accessed, computer systems used for the purpose of destabilizing and destroying the economy and social structure of Nigeria and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 (as Amended, 2024) and Section 2(3) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”
Defendants plead not guilty
When the charges were read, all nine defendants pleaded “not guilty.”
The EFCC’s prosecution counsel, M.K. Bashir, requested trial dates and urged the court to remand the defendants in the correctional facility pending trial.
Justice C.J. Aneke adjourned the case until February 21 and March 7, 2025, for trial. Meanwhile, the defendants were ordered to be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, The Punch reported.
EFCC speaks on the case
Following the arraignment, an EFCC spokesperson, who requested anonymity, said,
“This case is a testament to our relentless fight against cybercrimes and illicit financial activities. We are committed to ensuring that those who exploit digital platforms to defraud innocent victims are brought to justice.”
The EFCC urged Nigerians to remain vigilant against fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes and romance scams that continue to target unsuspecting individuals.
Man allegedly scams Hajj pilgrims of N144 million
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that EFCC arraigned Mustapha Mohammed, CEO of MB Lugga Global Travels, for allegedly defrauding Hajj pilgrims of N144,162,500.
The court has adjourned the case for a ruling on the bail application and ordered Mohammed's remand at the Gombe State Correctional Facility.
Court orders forfeiture of $222,729 digital wallet assets as EFCC busts 792 suspected crypto fraudsters
The defendant is facing multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944