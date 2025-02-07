The EFCC Lagos Zonal Directorate arraigned nine Chinese nationals and Genting International Co. Ltd. on February 6, 2025, over alleged cybercrimes

The defendants, accused of cyber-terrorism, fraud, and identity theft, pleaded "not guilty" to charges related to cryptocurrency investment and romance scams

The court adjourned the case to February 21 and March 7, 2025, while the EFCC urged Nigerians to be cautious of fraudulent online schemes

Ikeja, Lagos state -The Lagos Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, February 6, arraigned nine Chinese nationals.

Furthermore, a company, Genting International Co. Ltd., before Justice C.J. Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, was also arraigned.

EFCC nabbed and arraigned about 9 Chinese nationals over cyber crimes. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

The defendants, identified as Su D0ng Fu, Zheng Xian Tao, Wang Shi Long, Pan Cai Qi, Ting Liao, Fan Jia, Feng Li Cani, Lu Yong Yao, and Yang Chen Cheng, were part of a syndicate of 792 alleged cryptocurrency investment and romance fraud suspects arrested during a surprise EFCC operation tagged “Eagle Flush Operation” on December 10, 2024, in Lagos.

In a statement shared by the commission via its X handle, noted that they were arraigned on separate charges, including cybercrimes, cyber-terrorism, possession of fraudulent documents, and identity theft.

One of the charges against them reads:

“That you, ZENG XIAN TAO (AKA A TAO AND ZHOU TAO) AND GENTING INTERNATIONAL CO. LIMITED, sometime in December 2024 at Lagos, Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, willfully caused to be accessed, computer systems used for the purpose of destabilizing and destroying the economy and social structure of Nigeria and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 (as Amended, 2024) and Section 2(3) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

Defendants plead not guilty

When the charges were read, all nine defendants pleaded “not guilty.”

The EFCC’s prosecution counsel, M.K. Bashir, requested trial dates and urged the court to remand the defendants in the correctional facility pending trial.

Justice C.J. Aneke adjourned the case until February 21 and March 7, 2025, for trial. Meanwhile, the defendants were ordered to be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, The Punch reported.

EFCC speaks on the case

Following the arraignment, an EFCC spokesperson, who requested anonymity, said,

“This case is a testament to our relentless fight against cybercrimes and illicit financial activities. We are committed to ensuring that those who exploit digital platforms to defraud innocent victims are brought to justice.”

The EFCC urged Nigerians to remain vigilant against fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes and romance scams that continue to target unsuspecting individuals.

Man allegedly scams Hajj pilgrims of N144 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that EFCC arraigned Mustapha Mohammed, CEO of MB Lugga Global Travels, for allegedly defrauding Hajj pilgrims of N144,162,500.

The court has adjourned the case for a ruling on the bail application and ordered Mohammed's remand at the Gombe State Correctional Facility.

The defendant is facing multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng