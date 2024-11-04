Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Minna, Niger state - The National Examination Council (NECO) has adjusted the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) External Timetable.

The adjustment is due to the upcoming Ondo Governorship Election, scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024.

NECO candidates are urged to review the revised timetable and cross-check any changes Photo credit: Nony and Sons

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, NECO disclosed this in a news flash titled, “Adjusted 2024 SSCE External Timetable” on its website on Monday, November 4.

The examination body urged candidates to review the revised timetable and cross-check any changes for the affected date against the original schedule.

“Please note that the 2024 SSCE External Timetable has been adjusted due to the Ondo Governorship Election on Saturday, 16th November 2024.

“The adjusted timetable is now available and should be reviewed alongside the original timetable. Be sure to check the changes for Saturday, 16th November,”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng