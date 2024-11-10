Independent examiners who graded NECO candidates in its last exam are threatening to embark on a nationwide protest if their wages are not paid before the end of November

The examiners concluded the marking and grading processes in August and the results were released in September

However, Legit.ng gathered that the examination body has yet to pay these examiners for their services

Jos, Plateau state - Examiners engaged by the National Examinations Council (NECO) to mark the 2024 students’ examination papers have threatened to embark on a nationwide protest over the non-payment of their entitlements after completing the assignment.

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, November 10, the examiners have started mobilising their colleagues across the states for the planned protest.

A letter written by aggrieved Kano examiners to the NECO chief registrar at the national headquarters in Minna, Niger state, and circulated to NECO examiners in Plateau state, confirmed the development.

The letter, dated Friday, November 8, 2024, was copied to all team leaders and assistant examiners across the federation.

It partly reads:

“It is very appalling that, despite the examinations being marked over three months ago and the release of the candidates’ results over a month ago, the majority of the examiners have yet to receive the wages they are owed for their labourious efforts. Only an insignificant minority has been paid nationwide."

It added:

“We trust that NECO will take immediate action to rectify this situation and ensure that the examiners are paid without any further delay."

Efforts to speak with the registrar and chief executive officer of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, on the matter were unsuccessful.

