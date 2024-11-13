NECO has confirmed the payment of allowances to all 72,138 examiners who participated in the 2024 school-based Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE)

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has confirmed the payment of allowances to all 72,138 examiners engaged as ad-hoc staff for the 2024 school-based Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

This announcement follows allegations that NECO had refused to pay the examiners for their services.

Payment Process and Completion

In a statement signed by Azeez Sani, NECO's Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, the council clarified that the payment process commenced on October 4, 2024.

The payments were made on a bank basis to ensure easy reconciliation and to avoid any clumsiness in the process.

NECO has now completed the payment of all examiners' allowances, with all banks having cleared the transactions.

Acknowledgment and Clarification

NECO expressed its gratitude to the examiners and other ad-hoc staff for their invaluable contributions to the successful conduct of the 2024 SSCE.

The management advised that any individuals engaged by the council should seek further clarification from the appropriate authorities if needed.

On NECO

The National Examinations Council (NECO) is a prominent examination body in Nigeria responsible for conducting secondary school examinations.

Established in April 1999, NECO aims to deliver credible, fair, and accessible examinations that assess students’ academic abilities.

NECO administers several key exams, including the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for both internal and external candidates, as well as the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for junior secondary school students.

How to Check NECO Results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Examinations Council (NECO) results are released online via the body’s website (results.neco.gov.ng) a few weeks after the examination.

Candidates are advised to visit the NECO results websites to access their results.

For candidates who wish to check their results, they will need to provide their registration number, token number, and examination year.

