The National Examination Council (NECO) on Thursday released the 2024 SSCE results

The examination body also revealed that 40 secondary schools across 17 states allegedly engaged in mass cheating in the SSCE and noted that the affected schools will be interrogated

NECO Registrar Prof. Dantani Wushishi made this disclosure on Thursday in Minna, Niger state capital

The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced that it will invite and interrogate the management of 40 secondary schools across 17 states for alleged mass cheating in this year’s Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

NECO Registrar Prof. Dantani Wushishi disclosed this on Thursday, September 19, at a press conference in Minna, Niger state capital, where he announced the release of the 2024 SSCE results.

According to Wushishi, 8,437 candidates were found to be involved in various forms of malpractice, compared to 12,030 in 2023, showing a reduction of 30.1 per cent.

Speaking further, he noted that all the schools involved in cheating would be invited to the council for discussion, after which appropriate sanctions would be applied.

He also revealed that one school in Ekiti was recommended for de-registration for mass cheating in two core subjects.

“Similarly, 21 supervisors were recommended for blacklisting due to poor supervision, aiding and abetting, abscondment, extortion, drunkenness, and negligence in 12 states,” he said.

The Nigerian Tribune and The New Telegraph confirmed the report in its publication on Friday, September 20.

