Abia and Imo States have emerged as the top performers in the 2024 NECO SSCE results, with impressive pass rates of 83.40% and 80.98% respectively

In stark contrast, Katsina and Kano States recorded the lowest performances, highlighting significant regional disparities

NECO's latest results, announced by Registrar Prof. Dantani Wushishi, underscore both areas of excellence and regions needing urgent educational improvements

In a recent announcement from Minna, Niger State, the National Examination Council (NECO) unveiled the results of the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for internal candidates.

Conducted between June and July 2024, the results were released 55 days after the last paper was written, according to NECO Registrar, Prof. Dantani Wushishi.

A total of 1,376,423 candidates registered for the examinations, with 1,367,736 actually sitting for the exams.

This year's figures show a slight increase from 2023, where 1,205,888 candidates registered and 1,196,985 sat for the exams.

Abia and Imo excel in 2024 NECO results

The statistics reveal a mixed bag of outcomes. A commendable 60.55% of candidates achieved at least five credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

This translates to 828,284 students out of the 1,367,736 who sat for the exams. Additionally, 83.90% of candidates secured five credits and above, irrespective of English and Mathematics.

Breaking down the performance by states, Abia State emerged as the top performer with 83.40% of its candidates achieving five credits including English and Mathematics. Out of 10,856 candidates, 9,054 met this benchmark. Imo State followed closely with 80.98%, where 19,226 out of 23,741 candidates excelled.

On the other end of the spectrum, Katsina State recorded the lowest performance, with only 29,633 out of 70,553 candidates achieving five credits including English and Mathematics. Kano State also struggled, with a pass rate of 44.42%, as only 65,264 out of 146,917 candidates met the criteria.

Prof. Wushishi's announcement shows the ongoing disparities in educational outcomes across Nigeria, highlighting both areas of excellence and regions in need of significant improvement.

