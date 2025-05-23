The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) offers a unique pathway to higher education without requiring candidates to take the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is a federal institution that does not require candidates to take the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for admission.

While applicants may need to register with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to formalise their admission process and comply with national education regulations, sitting for the UTME itself is not mandatory.

Established in 1983, NOUN is Nigeria’s premier distance-learning university, designed to provide higher education access to individuals unable to attend conventional universities due to professional or personal commitments.

Admission requirements for NOUN

To qualify for undergraduate admission at NOUN, candidates are typically required to have a minimum of five O-level credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

Additional requirements may apply depending on the chosen programme, which can be viewed upon selecting the desired faculty and entry level on the university’s admission portal.

Step-by-step application process

Applicants interested in securing admission into NOUN must follow a structured application process:

1. Candidates must choose their faculty and programme, ensuring the "View Requirement" button is enabled.

Clicking this button reveals the specific entry requirements and activates the "Apply" button on the pre-payment application page.

2. After selecting their programme, applicants must fill out the necessary details on the pre-payment form before submission.

3. Upon submission, applicants are redirected to Remita to obtain an RRR invoice. This invoice must be used to process payment for the application form.

4. Candidates using a payment card automatically access the online application form, which must be completed before submission. Candidates using an RRR generated from a previous semester must restart the application process up to the Remita stage. They should then input the new Unique ID along with their previous RRR before clicking "Proceed after payment."

Instant admission process

The NOUN admission process is fully automated, ensuring candidates receive near-instant confirmation of their admission status upon successful submission.

For individuals seeking flexible learning options without the burden of UTME, the National Open University of Nigeria presents a viable pathway to higher education.

