The tuition fees at Pan-Atlantic University for the 2025/2026 academic session have been confirmed, providing clarity for new and returning students across various programmes.

New students enrolling in the 2025/2026 academic session faced tuition fees starting at ₦5,724,800.00, depending on their chosen programme.

Fees varied across disciplines, with programmes such as Computer Science, Engineering, and Business Administration experiencing structured fee increments. The highest tuition fee in this category was ₦6,172,900.00.

Tuition fees for returning students

Returning students across multiple disciplines paid tuition fees ranging from ₦4,157,000.00 to ₦6,366,500.00.

Students in Accounting, Economics, Mass Communication, and Engineering saw variations in costs, depending on their year of study.

Tuition remained consistent in several courses but experienced adjustments in fields such as Data Science and Mechatronics Engineering.

Tuition fees for year 2 direct entry students

Students admitted via Direct Entry into Year 2 paid tuition fees ranging from ₦5,724,800.00 to ₦6,172,900.00.

Courses such as Business Administration, Strategic Communication, and Film & Multimedia had moderate fee increases compared to previous years.

Breakdown across programmes

The tuition structure varied across different levels:

Computer Science and Engineering programmes recorded some of the highest tuition fees, peaking at ₦6,366,500.00.

Mass Communication and Finance maintained competitive tuition fees, with the highest amount recorded at ₦6,172,900.00.

Data Science, Film and Multimedia, and Strategic Communication maintained stable fees within the ₦5,188,400.00 to ₦6,053,200.00 range.

Institutions continued to refine their tuition structures in line with operational costs and academic development.

Students were advised to review their respective programmes for detailed breakdowns and payment deadlines.

This tuition update provides transparency for students making financial plans for the upcoming academic year.

About Pan-Atlantic University

Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) is a private, non-profit institution located in Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria.

Established in 2002, the university evolved from the Lagos Business School, which was founded in 1991.

PAU offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, with a strong emphasis on business, media, and technology. The institution is known for its industry-aligned curriculum and commitment to academic excellence. Its Ibeju-Lekki campus serves as a hub for research and professional development.

