The FG is going tough on fake certificate owners and has ordered universities to “regularly submit their matriculation lists to the federal ministry of education not later than three months after matriculation ceremonies"

The ministry has now directed JAMB to compulsorily implement the use of the central admissions processing system (CAPS) for universities and other higher institutions in the country

FCT, Abuja - The federal ministry of education has instructed the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to enforce the mandatory use of the central admissions processing system (CAPS) for all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

According to JAMB's latest bulletin obtained by Legit.ng on Tuesday, August 20, this directive follows the submission of a report by an inter-ministerial committee set up by the minister of education, Professor Tahir Mamman. The committee was created to investigate allegations of certificate racketeering involving foreign institutions.

JAMB could now sanction tertiary institutions not submitting their admission lists. Photo credit: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede

JAMB urges adherence to admission procedures

The then-permanent secretary (PS), now head of service of the federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, conveyed Prof. Mamman's request for the implementation of the report's recommendations.

Recall that JAMB automated the CAPS platform 'to eliminate biases and abuses associated with manual admissions'. However, the agency later complained that some institutions have been admitting outside the platform, preferring to perpetuate unacceptable practices.

JAMB said:

"The directive reinforces JAMB's commitment to closing avenues for illegal admissions.

"Candidates are warned not to accept admissions not offered through CAPS, as the board will fully implement this ministerial directive."

