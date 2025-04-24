Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University has dismissed Dr Usman Aliyu, a senior lecturer, over sexual harassment allegations involving a married postgraduate student

The university's disciplinary committee found him guilty of misconduct after the student accused him of threats and unwanted advances

Despite his ongoing defamation lawsuit against the student and university, the governing council moved ahead with the dismissal

The Governing Council of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, has dismissed a senior lecturer, Dr Usman Aliyu, following allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him by a married postgraduate student.

The disciplinary action was confirmed in the university’s official bulletin, ATBU Herald, released on April 22, detailing the outcome of the Council's 96th regular meeting held on April 11.

Lecturer found guilty of allegation

Dr Aliyu, a staff member in the Department of Chemical Engineering, was found guilty of misconduct by the university’s Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee.

According to the council’s decision, he was involved in what was described as an “indecent relationship” with Mrs Kamila Rufai Aliyu, a postgraduate student under his academic supervision.

The dismissal, which takes immediate effect, was grounded on provisions of the university’s conditions of service relating to conduct unbecoming of a senior staff member.

The decision was formalized through a letter signed by the Senior Deputy Registrar for Senior Staff Establishment, Alhaji Abdullahi Suleiman.

“You are hereby directed to hand over all the property of the university in your possession to the Head of Department and your identification card to the Chief Security Officer of the university,” the letter read.

PG student raised alarm through petition

Mrs Kamila Aliyu had previously petitioned the university, alleging that Dr Aliyu made unwanted advances and issued threats regarding her academic progress if she failed to comply with his demands.

Her complaint triggered an internal inquiry despite a defamation lawsuit filed by Dr Aliyu against her, the department, and the institution.

Although the legal case remains active, the university emphasized that its internal disciplinary process was conducted independently of the ongoing litigation.

The outcome, officials say, reflects the institution’s commitment to maintaining ethical standards and a safe academic environment for all students.

The dismissal marks a significant stance by ATBU in addressing sexual misconduct within its ranks.

While the university has not released further details about the defamation case filed by the dismissed lecturer, the governing council’s action sends a strong message against abuse of academic power.

Dr Aliyu has not responded publicly to the decision.

Meanwhile, university authorities have reiterated their zero-tolerance stance on sexual harassment and urged students and staff to report any unethical behavior through the appropriate channels.

