Uyo - A lecturer in the department of development communication, in the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, University of Uyo, Christiana Chundung Pam has begun the sales of potatoes for survival.

Daily Independent newspaper quoted the assistant lecturer employed a year ago as saying she would continue her new business for the next five years if that would be her sacrifice for the nation’s educational system to function effectively.

Pam said she took up the trade at Akpan Andem market, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state as last resort to sustain her existence.

Pam who sells both in the market and around town, explained that she had a few months into the strike joined her retiree parents in farm work, with the hope to resume work as soon as possible.

Her words:

“I decided to join the potatoes selling business to have something for myself to keep me going. I had just started working for just a year and did not save enough to even pay my way back to Jos, having waited for some months for the strike to be called off.

“So to go back, I had to borrow from someone as I could no longer cope with daily survival and payment of bills. I also had to borrow to renew my rent for another six months for fear of losing my accommodation. That renewal will be expiring in October, so I had to find something to do to be able to renew it.”

The Plateau-born young lecturer, therefore, called on the Federal Government to seek ways to come to a lasting understanding with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to put an end to incessant cases of strike actions in the country.

She said she feels depressed by the number of students who call daily for updates on ongoing strike and their desires to return to school to be able to meet up with their dreams in life.

The development communications scholar cautioned that leaving a wide gap in-between academic activities was unhealthy for both students and lecturers as they would need some time to reboot their brains to fully pick up on academic exercise.

NLC issues FG fresh ultimatum over ASUU strike

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Lagos state chapter has issued a two-week ultimatum to the federal government to resolve the ongoing strike embarked by ASUU.

Speaking at a protest in Ikeja, Lagos NLC chairperson, Mrs Agnes Sessy, urged the government to act or risk another #ENDSARS protest.

The NLC and other university unions took to the streets of Lagos to protest the ongoing ASUU strike on Tuesday, July 26.

Peter Obi tells Buhari to take charge of negotiations with ASUU

On his part, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sit and dialogue with ASUU to end the nearly six-month strike.

The former Anambra governor said if the president could sit with party leaders over primary election, he should also sit with the aggrieved lecturers to end the strike.

He said the president should take charge, especially as the Nigerian leader has a few months to leave government.

