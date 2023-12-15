Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - There are five Islamic-owned universities in Nigeria which provide quality tertiary education in the country with an Islamic faith-based approach.

These universities offer much more than teaching a variety of subjects but a deep understanding of Islamic traditions and values, The Nation reported.

The establishment of Islamic universities in Nigeria is an introduction to a blend of quality education and Islamic teachings.

These are the five Islamic-Owned Universities

1. Fountain University

The university was granted a license to operate as a Private University on May 17, 2007.

Fountain University is owned and operated by the Nasrul-Lahi-Il-Fatih Society (NASFAT).

The university is located in Oke Osun in Osogbo, Osun state.

Al-Qalam University

Al-Qalam University was established in 2005, making it Nigeria’s first private Islamic institution.

The university formerly known as Katsina University, is located in Dutsinma Road, Katsina state.

3. Crescent University

Crescent University was founded by a former judge of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Justice Bola Ajibola under the umbrella of the Islamic Mission for Africa (IMA).

The University was licensed and established in 2005 and it is located in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

4. Al-Hikmah University

Al-Hikmah University was founded in 2005 by the Abdur-Raheem Oladimeji Islamic Foundation (AROIF).

The Federal Government granted Al-Hikmah University a license on January 7th, 2005 (License No. 010).

The university is located in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara state.

5. Summit University

Another Islamic-owned university in Kwara state is Summit University.

The University, which was founded by the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADSN)is located in Offa.

Summit University, which provides quality tertiary education with an Islamic faith-based approach obtained its Provisional Licence (No. 59th Private University) on April 1, 2019.

Shettima donates N5m to Al-Hikmah nursing students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, made a generous donation of N5 million to nursing students of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara state.

Shettima gave the nursing student the financial gift after he was presented with a portrait of himself.

He was in the institution to deliver the 13th Convocation lecture on the role of education and training of the country’s population.

Al-Qalam University Produces 104 First Class Graduates

No fewer than 104 students graduated with first-class honours out of the 9,894 graduates from Al-Qalam University.

The Vice Chancellor of Prof. Nasiru Musa Yawuri, who disclosed this said the graduands are from the 2016 session to date.

