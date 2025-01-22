The Times Higher Education 2025 ranking has identified the top Nigerian universities with the best student-to-staff ratios, emphasising the importance of personalised academic support

Godfrey Okoye University led the list with an impressive ratio of 3.4, followed by Thomas Adewumi University and Evangel University, Akaeze

These institutions are recognised for creating conducive learning environments, allowing students to receive more individual attention and support from faculty

The Times Higher Education ranking for 2025 has highlighted the top universities in Nigeria with the best student-to-staff ratios.

A favourable student-to-staff ratio is often indicative of a better learning environment, where students can benefit from more personalised attention and support from their lecturers.

Top 10 universities in 2025 with student-to-staff ratios. Photo by Pius Utomi Ekpie via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Here, we take a closer look at the universities that have excelled in this regard, fostering an environment conducive to academic excellence.

1. Godfrey Okoye University 3.4

Godfrey Okoye University, located in Enugu State, stood out with the best student-to-staff ratio of 3.4. This private university is renowned for its commitment to providing a holistic education, focusing on the intellectual and moral development of its students. The favourable ratio ensures that students receive ample attention from faculty, enhancing their learning experience.

2. Thomas Adewumi University 6.5

Thomas Adewumi University, situated in Oko, Kwara State, followed with a student-to-staff ratio of 6.5. Known for its modern facilities and innovative teaching methods, the university has made significant strides in creating an engaging and supportive academic environment. The low ratio allows for more interactive and personalised instruction.

3. Evangel University, Akaeze 7.8

Evangel University, located in Akaeze, Ebonyi State, achieved a student-to-staff ratio of 7.8. The university is dedicated to nurturing well-rounded individuals through its comprehensive academic programs and strong emphasis on character development. The favourable ratio contributes to a more focused and effective teaching environment.

4. Lagos State University of Science and Technology 8.8

Lagos State University of Science and Technology, with a ratio of 8.8, is one of the leading institutions in Lagos State. The university offers a range of science and technology programs designed to equip students with the skills needed for the modern workforce. The supportive student-to-staff ratio ensures that students receive the guidance and mentorship they need to succeed.

5. Baze University 11.1

Baze University, located in Abuja, boasted a ratio of 11.1. This private university is known for its high academic standards and commitment to providing quality education. The ratio reflects the university’s focus on maintaining a balanced and effective learning environment, where students can thrive academically.

6. Bowen University 11.3

Bowen University in Iwo, Osun State, had a student-to-staff ratio of 11.3. As a leading private university, Bowen is committed to providing a well-rounded education that emphasises both academic excellence and character building. The ratio allows for a supportive and engaging learning atmosphere, benefiting both students and staff.

7. University of Nigeria Nsukka 11.4

The University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) achieved a ratio of 11.4. As one of the foremost public universities in Nigeria, UNN is known for its comprehensive academic programs and research initiatives. The student-to-staff ratio highlights the university’s commitment to fostering an environment where students can receive personalised attention and support.

8. Bells University of Technology 12.4

Bells University of Technology in Ota, Ogun State, recorded a student-to-staff ratio of 12.4. The university specialises in technology and engineering programs, preparing students for careers in these fields. The favourable ratio ensures that students benefit from close interactions with faculty, enhancing their academic experience.

9. Lagos State University of Education 12.7

Lagos State University of Education, with a ratio of 12.7, is dedicated to training future educators. The university’s focus on education and teacher training is complemented by a supportive student-to-staff ratio, which allows for a more personalised and effective learning environment.

10. Nasarawa State University 13.2

Nasarawa State University, located in Keffi, rounded out the list with a ratio of 13.2. The university offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs and is committed to providing quality education to its students. The student-to-staff ratio reflects the university’s efforts to maintain a conducive learning atmosphere, where students can achieve their academic goals.

