Mr. Kayode Adewale, a dedicated Mathematics teacher at Imagbon/Imaka Comprehensive High School, has been named one of the 50 finalists for the prestigious 2025 Global Teacher Prize.

The announcement was made in a statement released on the Global Teacher Prize website on Wednesday.

Ogun State Teacher Becomes Finalist for 2025 Global Teacher Prize, Name Released

Source: Getty Images

Adewale, known for his innovative STEM education methods, teaches in a semi-urban area where most students come from low-income farming families with limited access to quality educational resources.

Despite these challenges, Adewale has been praised for “revolutionizing the classroom experience” by integrating local languages such as Yoruba and Hausa into his lessons, making complex mathematical concepts relatable.

Innovative Teaching Methods and Impact

Adewale's teaching approach combines Culturally Relevant Pedagogy and Digital Literacy Education.

He guides students to transform their smartphones into academic resources, introducing platforms like the Technology-Assisted Management Solution (TAIMS) and educational apps such as Inquiry Learning Space (ILS) and PhET simulation.

These tools have created opportunities for collaborative virtual study groups and hands-on problem-solving, enhancing students' performance in exams and cultivating critical digital skills.

Far-Reaching Initiatives

Beyond the classroom, Adewale's Transformation1090 Initiative has trained over 30,000 teachers, equipping them with tools to integrate technology into their teaching practices.

As the founder of the Ogun517GoToSpace program, he has inspired students and educators to explore space science, collaborating with global professionals, including NASA experts, to foster interest in STEM careers.

Environmental Education and Achievements

Adewale’s commitment to environmental education is evident through projects like tree-planting initiatives and climate change simulations, empowering students to understand their role in promoting sustainability.

His achievements have earned both national and international recognition, including being named the 2nd Runner-Up for Best Teacher in Nigeria and receiving numerous awards for excellence in mathematics education.

The organisers described Adewale as a teacher whose story exemplifies resilience and innovation:

“Kayode Adewale’s story is one of resilience, innovation, and an unyielding belief in the transformative power of education. By addressing socio-economic challenges with creativity and cultural sensitivity, he has improved academic outcomes and empowered students and teachers to unlock their full potential. His vision of a world where every child has access to quality education is not merely aspirational—it is a reality he works tirelessly to achieve.”

Source: Legit.ng