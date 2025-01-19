The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) raised an alarm over the emergence of a new sect, ACHAD Life Mission International, linked to human trafficking and child separation

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has raised an alarm over the emergence of a new sect identified as ACHAD Life Mission International, reportedly linked to human trafficking and child separation.

In a circular dated 14 January 2025, the NIS disclosed that the sect has its headquarters in Kaduna State, while its leader, simply identified as Yokana, resides in Jos, Plateau State.

Details of the Circular

The circular, issued by AA. Aridegbe, principal staff officer to the comptroller general of NIS, alerted all state commands, directorates, zones, and training institutions about the activities of the new sect.

The intelligence gathered by the NIS revealed that ACHAD Life Mission International neither believes in Islam nor Christianity but preaches the restoration of African tradition and support to humanity.

Allegations and Vigilance

The intelligence further indicated that the sect has been canvassing for members both within and outside Nigeria and is possibly involved in human trafficking and child separation.

The NIS urged all relevant authorities to stay vigilant, report any signs of the sect, and, where possible, arrest and revert accordingly.

“I am directed to inform that the intelligence gathered by the Service reveals the emergence of a new Sect called ACHAD life Mission International,” the circular reads.

“The intelligence reports that the Sect have their Headquarters in Kaduna, while its leader, one Mr. Yokana, lives in Jos, Plateau State.

“It further notes that the Sect neither believes in Islam nor Christianity but preaches the restoration of the African tradition and support to humanity.

“The intelligence further reveals that the Sect has been canvassing for members both within and outside Nigeria and is possibly involved in human trafficking and child separation.

“In light of the above, you are requested to stay vigilant, and report immediately any sign of the Sect, and where possible arrest and revert accordingly.

“This is for your information and strict compliance, please.”

Nigeria Immigration Service

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) is the government agency responsible for regulating and controlling the movement of people into and out of Nigeria.

Established in 1958, the NIS handles various critical functions such as the issuance of passports, visas, and residence permits.

It also oversees border management and enforces immigration laws to maintain national security. Over the years, the NIS has implemented several reforms and technological advancements to enhance efficiency and service delivery, including the introduction of online application systems for passports and visas.

