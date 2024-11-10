Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti courses and admission requirements

The Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, is a second-generation technical institute that was fully established as a polytechnic in 1979. Its aim is to instruct and develop a self-reliant workforce for the country's sustainable technological development. Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti courses cater to full-time and part-time ND and HND students.

Ado Ekiti Poly is a second-generation college dedicated to offering quality technical education.

The school's harmonisation with all Federal Government-owned Polytechnics in July 1979 paved the way for its growth as a meaningful contributor to local and national technological development.

Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti courses

What are the courses offered at Federal Poly Ado-Ekiti? The Polytechnic offers full-time and part-time National Diploma and Higher National Diploma programmes for various courses.

These courses are offered in five schools. Below is a list of the polytechnic courses available at each school and their minimum acceptable or cut-off marks.

School of Business Studies

The School of Business Studies offers nine programmes that lead to the award of a National Diploma and a Higher National Diploma. Entry for an ND programme requires five credit passes in the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) or National Examination Council (NECO) at not more than two sittings.

Prospective HND students must meet all ND requirements and have a minimum Lower Credit Pass (CGPA of 2.50) in ND Business Studies or a minimum of one-year post-ND work experience. Here are details of the courses and their Minimum Acceptable Mark (MAM).

Course Cut-off mark Accountancy 50 Banking and Finance 40 Business Administration and Management 56 General Studies - Marketing 40 Mass Communication 65 Office Technology and Management 54 Purchasing and Supply - Taxation 40

School of Engineering

The School accommodates about three thousand students for ND and HND programmes. Its programmes are fully accredited by professional engineering bodies in Nigeria and the National Board for Technical Education.

Courses Cut-off mark Agricultural and Bio-Environmental Engineering 40 Agricultural Technology 40 Civil Engineering 55 Electrical and Electronic Engineering 55 Fisheries Technology 40 Mechanical Engineering 55 Minerals and Petroleum Resources Engineering 40 Horticultural Technology 51 Crop Production Technology

School of Environmental Studies

Hopeful candidates entering the Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti's School of Environmental Studies must have five credit passes in SSCE, GCE 'O' Level and NECO. They must also meet credit requirements for the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB). Belo are details of the professional courses and their cut-off marks.

Courses Cut-off mark Architectural Technology 40 Building Technology 50 Estate Management and Valuation 40 Quantity Surveying 40 Surveying and Geo-informatics 40 Urban and Regional Planning 40

School of Science and Computer Studies

Prospective candidates must have at least five credit passes in the SSCE, GCE 'O' Level, NECO, or NABTEB to enter the ND programme in the School of Science and Computer Studies. To qualify, confirm all relevant subjects in the JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Courses Cut-off mark Art and Industrial Design 55 Computer Science 58 Food Technology 50 Glass and Ceramic Technology 40 Statistics 40 Science Technology 60

What is the cut-off mark for Poly 2024?

Applicants eligible for the polytechnic's screening process are those who achieved the cut-off mark of 140 in the 2024/2025 UTME. Students must have a minimum UTME score of 165 to gain entry into the Building Technology programme.

Those applying for the Computer Science, Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical Engineering programmes must have attained 190 UTME scores.

Students must have chosen the Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti as their first choice. Those who did not select it as their first choice must visit the JAMB office or any JAMB Accredited Centres for a Change of Institution procedure to the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti.

Admission requirements for Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti

As a prospective National Diploma candidate, ensure that you review the specific eligibility requirements for your preferred program. Here are the Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti admission requirements for 2024/2025 UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) or Direct Entry candidates;

A minimum of five O’ level subject requirements at credit level in not more than two sittings in SSCE, NECO, GCE and NABTEB.

A core subject from the Trade Related Area (TRA) for applicants seeking admission with NABTEB for courses in the School of Engineering and School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology

Online O’Level results or NABTEB printouts must not exceed 12 months for clearance of admitted candidates.

Post-UTME screening process

Post-UTME screening process

Applying for the post-UTME screening exercise is mandatory for all candidates. Below is a full guide on how to apply for post-UTME screening and registration as you start your journey to learning and success;

Visit the official polytechnic website to access the screening application form. Click on the application to generate and print the application payment invoice. Proceed to your bank of choice with the generated invoice and make a screening fee payment of ₦2,000 on the Remita Platform. Alternatively, you can make the payment with a debit card, such as a Master Card, Visa Card, or Verve Card, following the instructions on the invoice generation page. After paying the screening fee, revisit the Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti admission portal to fill out the screening forms using the RRR number on the payment invoice. Carefully fill in all the required fields, and confirm details on the form before submission. Print your acknowledgement slip and screening forms. Upload your O’level subjects on JAMB Central Admissions Processing Systems (CAPS), particularly for the awaiting-results candidates.

Application process for part-time ND programmes

Application process for part-time ND programmes

Source: Original

This application process occurs in two stages on the JAMB platform and the polytechnic's portal.

Visit the JAMB Office or any JAMB CBT Accredited Centre for registration with a valid E-mail address and phone number. Pay the JAMB-prescribed application and processing fee to obtain the JAMB registration number and admission letter Visit the school's website and click on 'Application' to generate and print the application payment invoice. Click the drop-down menu under the 'Programme' button and select ND Part-Time/Evening. Click on the drop-down menu under the 'Course' button to select your desired course of choice Fill in all required personal details. Click the 'Generate Invoice' button to print the invoice. Make an ₦11,500 application payment at any preferred bank with the invoice generated on the Remita Platform. To pay with a debit card, Master Card, Visa Card and Verve Card, follow the instructions on the invoice generation page. Revisit the school portal and fill out the application forms using the RRR number on the payment invoice. Print your acknowledgement slip and application form. Upload details of O’Level subjects on the JAMB portal.

Application process for admission to part-time HND programmes

Application process for admission to part-time HND programmes

Source: Original

Candidates seeking admission to the Higher National Diploma for morning, evening and part-time programmes must visit the school's website to confirm under listed programmes.

Visit the Polytechnic Website and print the application payment invoice. Proceed to any bank of your choice alongside the invoice generated and make a payment of ₦15,500 on the Remita Platform. You can also pay with your debit card by following the instructions on the invoice generation page. Visit the school portal and complete the application form using the RRR number on the payment invoice. Upload your ND Result and IT Letter. Print your acknowledgement slip after filling out the application form.

How much is the Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti screening form?

To successfully apply for the polytechnic's post-UTME screening, you must pay ₦2,000 on the Remita platform. This payment can be processed through your bank of choice or with a debit card, such as a Master Card, Visa Card, or Verve Card.

How much are Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti acceptance fees in 2024?

After being cleared for the post-UTME exercise, students are required to pay an acceptance fee of ₦45,000 immediately. This is for both ND and HND candidates.

Where is Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti located?

The Polytechnic is located along Ijan Ekiti road, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria. Its postal address is The Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, P.M.B. 5351.

Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti courses offer various starting pathways for students interested in technical studies. The ND and HND programmes can open access for students to access higher education programmes. Consider enrolling at the university for your desired courses.

