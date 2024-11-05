A top graduate from Afe Babalola University excels in aerospace engineering with a CGPA of 5.0

Ogunlana Omolara Abiodun, a graduate of Afe Babalola University, was able to achieve a CGPA of 5.0 in aerospace engineering.

She also has been named Valedictorian three times.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Abiodun credits her success to hard work, prayers, and a strong support system.

She told Legit.ng:

“I attribute my academic success to a combination of hard work and prayers. I believe in the power of diligent effort paired with consistent prayer. It’s important to study smart rather than just hard, which involves understanding your learning style and optimizing your study methods. Staying committed to my goals and having sources of motivation whether that be my family, faith, or personal aspirations has been crucial in maintaining my focus and drive.”

Abiodun’s journey is marked by her exceptional achievements, including being named Valedictorian three times—in primary school, secondary school, and most recently at university.

Achieving Academic Excellence

She said:

“One of my proudest achievements has been being named Valedictorian three times once in primary school, again in secondary school, and most recently at university. This recognition reflects my dedication to my studies and commitment to excellence. Additionally, I was awarded a tuition-free scholarship during my secondary school years, which not only eased my financial burden but also motivated me to strive for success academically.”

Overcoming Challenges and Maintaining Focus

Abiodun discovered that studying at night allowed for uninterrupted focus, and she managed her time effectively by creating structured schedules.

She said to Legit.ng:

“I discovered that studying at night was most effective for me, as it allowed for uninterrupted focus. Time management was key I created structured schedules to ensure I balanced my studies with personal time. Additionally, being attentive in class and actively engaging with the material helped reinforce my understanding and retention of complex concepts. While I didn’t encounter significant academic challenges, I did face some mental and emotional hurdles, particularly the loss of a loved one during my university years. It was a profound experience that tested my resilience and ability to cope under pressure.”

Future Aspirations in Aerospace Engineering

Recently, she said she received a job offer which was due to her academic achievements and the fact that hard had its place.

In her words:

“I recently received a job offer, which I believe was largely influenced by my academic achievements. It’s encouraging to see that hard work pays off, and I’m excited to begin my professional journey in aerospace engineering. Looking ahead, my primary goal is to further my education by pursuing a master’s degree in aerospace propulsion systems. I am eager to deepen my knowledge in this field and contribute to advancements in sustainable aviation technologies.”

Abdiodun lives by the quote:

“Work like you haven’t prayed and pray like you haven’t worked,” encapsulating the balance of effort and prayer that has guided her journey.

She also advised that it is essential, “To have a strong driving force behind your academic pursuits. It helps to cultivate a mindset of diligence and perseverance.”

