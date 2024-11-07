Zainab Yakub has been named the Overall Best Graduating Medical Student at the University of Ilorin for the 2022/2023 academic session, winning 12 out of 24 prizes from the College of Health Sciences

Zainab Yakub has been named the Overall Best Graduating Medical Student for the 2022/2023 academic session at the University of Ilorin.

Demonstrating exceptional academic prowess, Yakub secured an impressive 12 out of 24 prizes awarded by the College of Health Sciences for the MBBS graduating class.

The University of Ilorin proudly announced her accomplishment on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, stating:

"Meet Zainab Yakub, the Overall Best Graduating Medical Student for the 2022/2023 academic session, who won an impressive 12 out of 24 College of Health Sciences prizes for the MBBS graduating class. Let's celebrate this incredible accomplishment and wish Zainab continued success in her future endeavours!"

Yakub's dedication and hard work have not only earned her top honors but also widespread recognition and admiration.

Her academic journey serves as an inspiration to her peers and shows the high standards of education and excellence upheld by the University of Ilorin.

As the University community and beyond celebrate her success, Zainab Yakub stands as a testament to the possibilities of perseverance and commitment in the pursuit of academic excellence.

Pursuing academic excellence

Another first class graduate who spoke with Legit.ng, Ebiomafari Omowu gave important advise on how to achieve academic excellence like that of Zainab Yakub:

“In pursuing academic excellence, have a goal. Set achievable plans and run with them. Set your priorities right. Develop a growth mindset and resilience. Growth doesn’t happen in a day. It’s a continual process that requires sacrifice. Be ready to go through it and break through with resilience.”

