A Bowen graduate’s academic journey is marked by challenges but with resilience he overcomes them and becomes victorious in the end

His academic excellence includes earning a bronze medal at the Malaysian International Young Inventor’s Olympiad in 2017 and achieving a First Class GPA at university

Legit.ng learnt that despite significant challenges such as changing schools in 2021 and having to start afresh, Conrad's determination propelled him to success

Onuorah Ebube Conrad stands as a testament to resilience, versatility, and academic excellence.

He graduated with a first class in Computer Science from Bowen University despite experiencing a rough start.

With a diverse array of interests ranging from art and tech to cooking, music, and sports, Conrad embodies the spirit of boundless curiosity and creativity.

Onuorah Ebube Conrad's Journey to First Class Honors

Before embarking on his tertiary education, Conrad told Legit.ng that he represented Nigeria at the Malaysian International Young Inventor’s Olympiad in 2017, where he earned a bronze medal.

He told Legit.ng:

“Before my Tertiary education I represented Nigeria at the Malaysian International Young Inventor’s Olympiad in 2017, coming out with a bronze medal. Through my tertiary education, my First Class result requiring me to have back to back 5.0 GPA results in order to achieve it made me the proudest and most thankful of God’s work in my life. I believe in patterns in everything. Different people, different patterns but once you identify what works for you and the results align with it consistently, you’ve won a third of the battle. This was what I implemented.”

Achieving Excellence Against All Odds

Conrad believes in the power of identifying personal patterns and leveraging them to achieve consistent results. This philosophy guided him through significant challenges, including a pivotal school change in 2021.

He told Legit.ng:

“I had to change schools in 2021. I was failing, I was lonely and I lost all belief in myself. Starting 200 level afresh I had to refresh my mindset and develop new positive habits. At my new school the biggest challenge each semester was ensuring that my effort levels were never lower than the previous semester. My past failures kept me motivated rather than discouraging me. I was already a year behind, I told myself I needed to step up to make up for the lost time and that was the driving force all through.”

With a deep passion for cybersecurity, Conrad said he is eager to further explore this field while also aiming to empower others. He envisions creating environments where individuals can learn and grow without fear of failure, supported by a nurturing system.

His parting advice to others is rooted in self-belief and perseverance:

"You are capable of anything. You are on your own race; what others are doing right or wrong shouldn’t affect your personal efforts. Identify your patterns, trust in them, trust in God, and maintain your efforts."

