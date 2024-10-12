Young Man Emerges Overall Best Graduating Student of Covenant University With Nearly Perfect CGPA
- A Nigerian youth, Sanni Rilwan Oluwademilade, has completed his undergraduate studies at the prestigious Covenant University with flying colours
- Not only was Rilwan the best graduating student of the Department of Mathematics, but he also finished as the overall best in the institution
- While netizens marvelled that he got a first class in industrial mathematics, his nearly perfect cumulative grade point average (CGPA) was eye-catching
A young man, Sanni Rilwan Oluwademilade, has made history at Covenant University after graduating as the overall best student.
The industrial mathematics graduate announced his academic feat on X with a photo in which he wore an academic gown and held a diploma scroll.
Rilwan stole the show
Rilwan highlighted the amazing feats he achieved by virtue of his first class degree with a nearly perfect CGPA of 4.99/5.00. He wrote:
"B.Sc Industrial Mathematics ✅.
"First Class Honours ✅.
"Best Graduating Student Department of Mathematics✅.
"Best Graduating Student College of Science and Technology ✅.
"Overall Best Graduating Student✅.
"4.99/5.0.
"All Glory to God!
People wondered how Rilwan pulled such a feat off in his course and had a nearly perfect CGPA. Rilwan's tweet went viral, garnering 19k likes and over a thousand comments online.
See Rilwan's tweet below:
Netizens celebrate Sanni Rilwan
@Henryhoomen1 said:
"This one took school too serious forgetting no job is in the country."
@kingsleykins_ said:
"4.99 broo is a genius 🔥🔥.
"Congrats man!
"I go dey need you to dey help me solve some maths problems o.
"I don dey my final year 🥹🙏."
@HassanHusseinY1 said:
"Congratulations.
"Allah yasa Albarkah.
"Munji🧐.
"Go get some hand work and move."
@de_generalnoni said:
"Congratulations Genius!
"First class in Industrial maths…. Omo😳😳."
@aina_tomilola said:
"Which one unit course gave you a B 😭?"
@AbelBiz007 said:
"Rilwan, a Muslim in a Christian school came out as the overall best graduating student.
"Congratulations sir 🎉."
@FutaBro said:
"4.99????? How? Omo some people sabi this book thing die."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Covenant University fresh graduate had gone viral over her unusual name.
Lady graduates from Covenant University in style
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had emerged as the best graduating student of the Department of Petroleum Engineering of Covenant University.
She earned a first-class bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering and received two awards and a ₦150,000 cash prize from the university alumni.
Vanguard reported that Halima's achievement is a testament to her hard work and dedication, having balanced leadership positions and extracurricular activities while excelling academically. Despite facing challenges, she remained focused and committed to her goals.
