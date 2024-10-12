A Nigerian youth, Sanni Rilwan Oluwademilade, has completed his undergraduate studies at the prestigious Covenant University with flying colours

Not only was Rilwan the best graduating student of the Department of Mathematics, but he also finished as the overall best in the institution

While netizens marvelled that he got a first class in industrial mathematics, his nearly perfect cumulative grade point average (CGPA) was eye-catching

A young man, Sanni Rilwan Oluwademilade, has made history at Covenant University after graduating as the overall best student.

The industrial mathematics graduate announced his academic feat on X with a photo in which he wore an academic gown and held a diploma scroll.

Sanni Rilwan finished as the overall best graduating student of Covenant University. Photo Credit: @_D3milade, covenantuniversity.edu.ng

Rilwan stole the show

Rilwan highlighted the amazing feats he achieved by virtue of his first class degree with a nearly perfect CGPA of 4.99/5.00. He wrote:

"B.Sc Industrial Mathematics ✅.

"First Class Honours ✅.

"Best Graduating Student Department of Mathematics✅.

"Best Graduating Student College of Science and Technology ✅.

"Overall Best Graduating Student✅.

"4.99/5.0.

"All Glory to God!

People wondered how Rilwan pulled such a feat off in his course and had a nearly perfect CGPA. Rilwan's tweet went viral, garnering 19k likes and over a thousand comments online.

Netizens celebrate Sanni Rilwan

@Henryhoomen1 said:

"This one took school too serious forgetting no job is in the country."

@kingsleykins_ said:

"4.99 broo is a genius 🔥🔥.

"Congrats man!

"I go dey need you to dey help me solve some maths problems o.

"I don dey my final year 🥹🙏."

@HassanHusseinY1 said:

"Congratulations.

"Allah yasa Albarkah.

"Munji🧐.

"Go get some hand work and move."

@de_generalnoni said:

"Congratulations Genius!

"First class in Industrial maths…. Omo😳😳."

@aina_tomilola said:

"Which one unit course gave you a B 😭?"

@AbelBiz007 said:

"Rilwan, a Muslim in a Christian school came out as the overall best graduating student.

"Congratulations sir 🎉."

@FutaBro said:

"4.99????? How? Omo some people sabi this book thing die."

