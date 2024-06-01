Mubarak Olawale Olaniyi has the overall best-graduating student with a 4.98 CGPA at Lagos State University (LASU)

Olaniyi obtained a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0 in his first semester in 100-level

Mubarak is one of the 153 first-class graduates out of the 8,670 students who are graduating during the 27th convocation ceremony

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ojo, Lagos state - Mubarak Olawale Olaniyi, the overall best-graduating student with a 4.98 CGPA from the Department of Accounting Education at Lagos State University (LASU) for the 2023/2024 academic session has shared his inspiring journey to academic excellence.

Legit.ng recalls that Mubarak is one of the 153 first-class graduates out of the 8,670 students who are graduating during the 27th convocation ceremony.

Olaniyi obtained 5.0 in his first semester in 100-level Photo credit: @LASUOfficial

Source: Twitter

Speaking during an interview posted on the school X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @LASUOfficial.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The star boy said he set a target for himself from the first semester in his 100-level.

He explained that after he obtained a perfect CGPA of 5.0 in the first semester 100, he made up his mind to maintain the excellent result.

“Right from my 100-level days, the first semester specifically, I had a target because I remembered while I was in my secondary school days, I did my best and was also tagged as an intelligent individual. And I believe that is something I want to take into my university life.

“I set a target for myself and at the end of the first semester in 100-level, I was able to make a 5.0 CGPA and I was like I didn’t want this to go down I really want to maintain this."

Speaking on his reading routine, the LASU BGA student said:

“While in the 100 level, I used to cover all the course lines within six or seven weeks. I do a lot of reading and I was blessed with a lot of good association. I was able to have like-minded friends. We read together, I read individually.

“I set a timetable for myself. What I will read in the night, afternoon and when I’m less busy”

LASU's lecturer wins Best Graduating PhD thesis award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the mathematics lecturer, at the Lagos State University (LASU) Dr Aminat Olawunmi Ige, has brought pride and honour to the institution.

Dr Ige emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Doctoral Thesis Award Winner at the 54th Convocation of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Her thesis titled "O-Metric Spaces: A Novel Unification and Generalisation of Metric-Type Spaces with Applications in Fixed Point Theory" was adjudged the best

Source: Legit.ng