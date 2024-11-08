Nigerian-born South African beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina made a reflective post on her journey to greatness

Chidimma, who is set to represent Nigeria on the global stage of Miss Universe 2024, opened up on how her dreams began

The supermodel opened up on her emotional and mental struggles to get to this point in her career

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina, in an inspiring post, has reflected on her joining to live her dreams as a model.

The Nigerian-born South African is set to walk the Miss Universe stage in 8 days and recently shared her journey to getting to this stage of her life.

Chidimma Adetshina grateful for Miss Universe Finale. Credit: @chichivenessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma revealed that 7 years ago, she dreamt of being one of the participants of Miss World and that she is proud of the growth she has experienced in her career over the years.

The elegant woman acknowledged the mental and emotional challenges she faced along the way

She emphasized that her achievement is not just personal but a victory for Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Sharing a touching clip, she wrote:

“2017 I had this dream of walking the Miss Universe stage with no idea of what it means to be a Queen. 7 years later , in just exactly 8 days I, Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina will be walking the Miss Universe stage. Win or not I am so proud of myself and filled with so much joy and fulfilment for I am about to accomplish what once seemed impossible. I envisioned this moment and I’m about to make it a reality.

“This journey hasn’t been easy for me mentally and emotionally. The tears , the pain , the trauma. The days I felt like giving up, the days I felt unworthy and undeserving. However, I refuse to let anyone or anything dim my vision. This achievement is not just mine but it’s for NIGERIA , it’s for AFRICA. Your support and encouragement has been the fuel to my fire. To anyone who has ever doubted themselves, I see you and i believe in you . Your dreams are valid. Dont let fear hold you back. Don’t let doubt whisper you can’t because YOU CAN.”

Watch her video below:

Chidimma Adetshina spurred reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_havfy:

"When Nigerians say they’ve got your back, just leave it! It is done! Because we pray like it’s our birthright.

"Babe your people don’t make empty promises. Just keep a prayerful and a waiting attitude. We are here with you till the very end. Whatever the outcome, we will still celebrate and cherish you like the queen you already are. Don’t feel pressured, just have ALOT of fun while you contest. God bless you, God bless the federal Republic of Nigeria, and God bless Africa! "

boipelo_bee:

"God is Faithful Chichi! He will allow people to mock you before he elevate you. You passed the test! And your story will inspire many individuals. I just knew there was some magic in you, 7 iis a spiritually powerful number of completion! May God continue to elevate you, one day youngsters will probably read about you or read your book and they will be inspired. Soar like an Eagle Queen ❤️🔥 rooting for you 🇿🇦 James 1:2-3 and Jer 29:11 ."

rachelmbuki:

"We are right behind you sis. You are exactly where you are supposed to be and you are who you think you are. God said he will set a table for you in front of your nay sayers. This is that moment for you. Rest in that 🧘🏾‍♀️. Don’t let anyone make you doubt that. You’re doing amazing."

itsadeecain:

"One thing they can never take away from you ? YOU ARE RESILIENT AND A GO-GETTER ! I’m so proud of you !"

queenmercyatang:

"Your dreams are valid.💯 You’re not only walking the stage, but you’re bringing the crown home. Congratulations in advance Queen."

ofentses:

"Your pain was felt queen 😢 this life… but in God we always trust. ❤️ You are amazing I’ve always told you this. Good luck."

sochima1_:

"We love you and we are so proud of you girl, raise that flag🇳🇬as high as you can go, we are solidly behind you."

iamdrsoul:

"This is your time and you deserve to be there!!! So proud of you !!! You are strong! Determined and strong willled! You got this!!! Now go kill it on that stage Queen! And consider yourself a winner."

thandolwethu_lamani:

"Man🥺🥺 I’m such a cry baby. My heart🥺❤️ super proud of you my friend."

chridtian1996:

"Indeed God will put you infront of all those that tried to bring you down."

Chidimma Adetshina to be stripped of South African ID

Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, Chidimma Adetshina’s South African ID and travel documents are soon to be revoked, according to reports.

It was gathered that the beauty queen’s documents were going to be revoked by Home Affairs amid the controversies surrounding her nationality.

This came after it was claimed that Chidimma’s mother might have committed identity theft

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng