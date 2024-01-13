David Oluwatomiwa Akanmu, son of a UNILAG professor, achieved a perfect 5.00 CGPA and emerged as the overall best student for the 2021/2023 academic session

UNILAG's 54th convocation will graduate 17,464 students, including 340 First Class graduates and 155 with PhDs

Aminat Olawunmi Ige won the overall best PhD thesis award, and honorary doctorate degrees will be conferred to scholars Toyin Falola, Phyllis Kanki, and Attahiru Jega

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has years experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria

Akoka, Lagos - Son of a professor at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, David Oluwatomiwa Akanmu, has scored a perfect 5.00 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

Akanmu, with the perfect CGPA, reportedly emerged as the overall best for the 2021/2023 academic session.

David Oluwatomiwa Akanmu, son of a UNILAG professor, achieved a perfect 5.00 CGPA. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Professor Folasade Ogunsola, the vice chancellor of UNILAG, disclosed this at the pre-convocation briefing, Daily Sun reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

UNILAG 54th convocation: 340 students bag first class

According to Professor Ogunsola, the university produced 340 First Class graduates.

A further breakdown shows that 97 of the first-class graduates came from the Faculty of Management Sciences, and 57 and 47 from the Faculty of Science, with 57 and the Faculty of Engineering, respectively.

The VC added that 39 students obtained distinctions in different courses from the College of Medicine.

She further stated that the university would graduate 17,464 students; 10,578 are to receive first degrees and 6,886 for postgraduate.

Prof Ogunsola said 155 graduates would be conferred with PhD, including 31 international students with M.Sc degrees.

Aminat Olawunmi Ige wins overall best PhD thesis award

Vice Chancellor Ogunsola also announced that Aminat Olawunmi Ige, with a PhD in Mathematics, Faculty of Science, won the overall best PhD thesis award.

Issa Akanji Adedokun, with a PhD in Private and Property Law, clinched the best PhD in the humanities.

The VC further disclosed the university's business school would graduate its first set of students as an autonomous school.

“Sixty-two students will graduate from the Business School and the overall best graduating student is Abiola Oluyemisi Itakpe with a CGPA of 4.84, who obtained the Master of Business Administration,” she said.

Jega, others bag honorary degrees

Prof Ogunsola also said the university would confer honorary doctorate degrees to three scholars, including Toyin Falola, Phyllis Kanki, and Attahiru Jega.

She noted that the awardees have distinguished themselves by contributing to scholarship and societal development in various fields.

Falola is a chair of the University of Texas, while Kanki is a professor of Immunology at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health in Boston. Jega is a professor of Political Science and former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman.

Convocation lecture to be delivered by Falola

The UNILAG VC said the convocation lecture entitled: “Decolonising African Higher Education for Transformational Development” would be delivered by Falola.

Falola is also a professor of History at the University of Texas.

3 UNILAG lecturers win $15,000 curriculum grant

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that three lecturers at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr O. T. Olakoyejo, Dr O. O. Adewumi and Dr A. O. Adelaja, won the ANSYS Funded Curriculum Grant Award which is worth $15,000.

According to a statement by the university, the grant was awarded for the creation/development of innovative undergraduate engineering curricula or to evolve existing courses to incorporate Ansys simulation.

The lecturers are from the Department of Mechanical Engineering and the Faculty of Engineering.

Source: Legit.ng