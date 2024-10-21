ATBU Bauchi courses and admission requirements (Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University)

The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) is one of the top Nigerian universities. It was established in 1980 in Bauchi, Bauchi State. The institution of higher learning offers competitive graduate and undergraduate courses in technical education. If you want to pursue higher education at the school, these are ATBU Bauchi courses and requirements.

ATBU is an internationally recognised university accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Nigeria. The institution is named after Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the first Nigerian Prime Minister. Through its seven faculties, the university offers various competitive degree programs.

ATBU Bauchi courses

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) is a public university with two campuses: the Main (or Gubi) and Yelwa. What courses are offered at ATBU? Seven schools or faculties offer 399 subjects across degrees, diplomas, and postgraduate levels.

Below is a list of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University courses and their faculties.

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering was established in 1983 and has nine departments and three centres. Various degree courses are offered to equip students with skills to solve daily engineering problems.

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer and Communication Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical /electronics Engineering

Mechanical/Production Engineering

Mechatronics and System Engineering

Petrochemical Engineering

Petroleum Engineering

Automobile Engineering

Agricultural Engineering

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science offers various science courses to equip students with problem-solving, communication and critical-thinking skills. The school is divided into seven departments with the following courses.

Mathematical Sciences

Biological Sciences

Industrial Chemistry

Geology

Chemistry

Physics

Ecology

Biochemistry

Microbiology

Faculty of Environmental Technology

The Faculty of Environmental Technology has eight departments. These departments offer programs that equip students with skills addressing environmental challenges. Below are all the courses offered by the Faculty of Environmental Technology.

Architecture

Building

Environmental Management Technology

Estate Management and Valuation

Industrial Design

Survey & Geo-Informatics

Quantity Survey

Urban & Regional Planning

Faculty of Agriculture

The School of Agriculture is focused on providing knowledge and practical agricultural skills for the region's food sustainability. There are four departments with the following courses.

Animal Production

Crop Production

Soil Science

Agricultural Economics and Extension

Faculty of Management Technology

The Faculty of Management Technology was established in 1997 but started its first academic programme in 1998. The faculty is divided into two departments: the Department of Accounting & Finance Technology and the Department of Management & Information Technology. Below is a list of courses offered under these departments.

Banking & Finance Technology

Management & Information Technology

General Studies

Accounting

Technopreneurship

Business Management

Faculty of Technology Education

The Faculty of Technology Education was established as an independent School in 2004 from the Faculty of Science. Below are all the courses offered at this school.

Education Foundation

Education and Computer Science

Education and Integrated Science

Science Education

Business Education

Education and Science

Education and Mathematics

Education and Physics

Electrical/electronics Education

Vocational & Technology Education

Library and information science

Education and Chemistry

Education and Biology

Wood Work / Education

Woodwork Technology Education

School of Medical Sciences

The College of Medical Sciences has one arm at the Gubi Campus and its practical section at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH). The faculty offers several medical courses in the region. Below are the medical courses offered at ATBU.

Medicine and Surgery

Medical Laboratory

Nursing

Radiography

Physiotherapy

ATBU Bauchi admission requirements

To ensure a smooth admission process into ATBU Bauchi, prospective students must fulfil specific requirements based on their application category. Below are the detailed criteria for UTME and direct-entry candidates seeking undergraduate admission.

Students seeking admission to the federal university must meet the following requirements to be admitted for an undergraduate course.

Attain a minimum score of 165 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to qualify for the admission screening exercise.

Potential students must choose ATBU as their FIRST choice during JAMB registration.

Attain a minimum of 5 credit passes in O'level results (WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB). The credit passes should include English and Mathematics and should have not sat in more than two sittings.

Have attained the age of 16 at the time of the application.

Direct candidates looking to join ATBU University should have the following criteria.

Obtain and complete the direct entry form from the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and ATBU school portal.

Attained a minimum of 5 credit passes in O'level results (NECO, WAEC, or NABTEB). The passes should include English and Mathematics, and the student should not have sat in no more than two sittings at the time of the application.

If you have strong IJMB and JUPEB A'level high score results, ATBU recognises this as a prerequisite

How many faculties are at ATBU?

The learning institution boasts seven faculties that offer various courses. The faculties include Agriculture, Technology Education, Engineering, Environmental Technology, Management Sciences, Science, and Medical Science.

What are the science courses offered at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University?

The university offers various science courses, including Geology, Chemistry, Physics, and Ecology. Others include Biochemistry, Microbiology, Industrial Chemistry, and Mathematical and Biological Sciences.

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) offers various courses in engineering, science, management, and agriculture. The undergraduate and postgraduate courses provide practical and theoretical knowledge applicable to various fields. Choose from this comprehensive list of ATBU Bauchi courses to study at the institution, but ensure you meet the admission requirements before applying.

