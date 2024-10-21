ATBU Bauchi courses and admission requirements (Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University)
The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) is one of the top Nigerian universities. It was established in 1980 in Bauchi, Bauchi State. The institution of higher learning offers competitive graduate and undergraduate courses in technical education. If you want to pursue higher education at the school, these are ATBU Bauchi courses and requirements.
ATBU is an internationally recognised university accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Nigeria. The institution is named after Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the first Nigerian Prime Minister. Through its seven faculties, the university offers various competitive degree programs.
ATBU Bauchi courses
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) is a public university with two campuses: the Main (or Gubi) and Yelwa. What courses are offered at ATBU? Seven schools or faculties offer 399 subjects across degrees, diplomas, and postgraduate levels.
Below is a list of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University courses and their faculties.
Faculty of Engineering
The Faculty of Engineering was established in 1983 and has nine departments and three centres. Various degree courses are offered to equip students with skills to solve daily engineering problems.
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Computer and Communication Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Electrical /electronics Engineering
- Mechanical/Production Engineering
- Mechatronics and System Engineering
- Petrochemical Engineering
- Petroleum Engineering
- Automobile Engineering
- Agricultural Engineering
Faculty of Science
The Faculty of Science offers various science courses to equip students with problem-solving, communication and critical-thinking skills. The school is divided into seven departments with the following courses.
- Mathematical Sciences
- Biological Sciences
- Industrial Chemistry
- Geology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- Ecology
- Biochemistry
- Microbiology
Faculty of Environmental Technology
The Faculty of Environmental Technology has eight departments. These departments offer programs that equip students with skills addressing environmental challenges. Below are all the courses offered by the Faculty of Environmental Technology.
- Architecture
- Building
- Environmental Management Technology
- Estate Management and Valuation
- Industrial Design
- Survey & Geo-Informatics
- Quantity Survey
- Urban & Regional Planning
Faculty of Agriculture
The School of Agriculture is focused on providing knowledge and practical agricultural skills for the region's food sustainability. There are four departments with the following courses.
- Animal Production
- Crop Production
- Soil Science
- Agricultural Economics and Extension
Faculty of Management Technology
The Faculty of Management Technology was established in 1997 but started its first academic programme in 1998. The faculty is divided into two departments: the Department of Accounting & Finance Technology and the Department of Management & Information Technology. Below is a list of courses offered under these departments.
- Banking & Finance Technology
- Management & Information Technology
- General Studies
- Accounting
- Technopreneurship
- Business Management
Faculty of Technology Education
The Faculty of Technology Education was established as an independent School in 2004 from the Faculty of Science. Below are all the courses offered at this school.
- Education Foundation
- Education and Computer Science
- Education and Integrated Science
- Science Education
- Business Education
- Education and Science
- Education and Mathematics
- Education and Physics
- Electrical/electronics Education
- Vocational & Technology Education
- Library and information science
- Education and Chemistry
- Education and Biology
- Wood Work / Education
- Woodwork Technology Education
School of Medical Sciences
The College of Medical Sciences has one arm at the Gubi Campus and its practical section at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH). The faculty offers several medical courses in the region. Below are the medical courses offered at ATBU.
- Medicine and Surgery
- Medical Laboratory
- Nursing
- Radiography
- Physiotherapy
ATBU Bauchi admission requirements
To ensure a smooth admission process into ATBU Bauchi, prospective students must fulfil specific requirements based on their application category. Below are the detailed criteria for UTME and direct-entry candidates seeking undergraduate admission.
UTME candidates
Students seeking admission to the federal university must meet the following requirements to be admitted for an undergraduate course.
- Attain a minimum score of 165 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to qualify for the admission screening exercise.
- Potential students must choose ATBU as their FIRST choice during JAMB registration.
- Attain a minimum of 5 credit passes in O'level results (WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB). The credit passes should include English and Mathematics and should have not sat in more than two sittings.
- Have attained the age of 16 at the time of the application.
Direct entry candidates
Direct candidates looking to join ATBU University should have the following criteria.
- Obtain and complete the direct entry form from the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and ATBU school portal.
- Attained a minimum of 5 credit passes in O'level results (NECO, WAEC, or NABTEB). The passes should include English and Mathematics, and the student should not have sat in no more than two sittings at the time of the application.
- If you have strong IJMB and JUPEB A'level high score results, ATBU recognises this as a prerequisite
How many faculties are at ATBU?
The learning institution boasts seven faculties that offer various courses. The faculties include Agriculture, Technology Education, Engineering, Environmental Technology, Management Sciences, Science, and Medical Science.
What are the science courses offered at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University?
The university offers various science courses, including Geology, Chemistry, Physics, and Ecology. Others include Biochemistry, Microbiology, Industrial Chemistry, and Mathematical and Biological Sciences.
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) offers various courses in engineering, science, management, and agriculture. The undergraduate and postgraduate courses provide practical and theoretical knowledge applicable to various fields. Choose from this comprehensive list of ATBU Bauchi courses to study at the institution, but ensure you meet the admission requirements before applying.
