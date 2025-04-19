The University of Ibadan has raised concerns over female students increasingly engaging in egg donation as a source of income

The university warned that while egg donation helps families with infertility, it comes with significant health risks, including ovarian torsion and long-term fertility issues

Dr. Aderonke Ajayi advised students to prioritize their health and avoid donating eggs more than three times a year, urging them to only work with reputable clinics

The University of Ibadan has expressed growing concern about the rising trend of egg donation among its female students, warning that the practice - though beneficial in some medical contexts - may pose serious health risks and should not be treated as a quick source of income.

In a memo dated April 15, 2025, and signed by Dr. Aderonke Ajayi, Director of the University Health Service, the institution noted a disturbing increase in the number of students being recruited by individuals and agencies to donate eggs for in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedures.

UI has advised students to desist from the habit of dangerously selling their body parts for money. Photo credit: FB/University of Ibadan

Source: UGC

UI highlights risks in donating egs

While acknowledging the role egg donation plays in offering hope to families battling infertility, the university stressed that the process carries both physical and psychological risks, especially when pursued without proper medical oversight.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

“Egg donation involves the use of hormonal medications to stimulate the ovaries,” the statement read.

“This process can lead to side effects such as abdominal pain, bloating, breast tenderness, and mood changes.”

Dr. Ajayi further cautioned that more severe complications like Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS), infections, internal bleeding, and damage to surrounding organs have also been reported.

Infertility part of side-effect

Beyond immediate side effects, the memo pointed out that some donors have experienced potential long-term impacts, including fertility issues, although scientific research on the subject remains inconclusive.

UI asserted that donating one's egg may cause one to eventually be infertile. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

“It is important that our students understand the health implications and long-term consequences of egg donation,” Ajayi said.

The university specifically warned against treating egg donation as a side hustle, noting that it should never be done more than three times a year to minimise health risks.

Students were advised to only engage with certified fertility clinics that adhere to proper ethical and medical standards.

Ajayi's memo urged members of the university community to share this awareness and help prevent the exploitation of young women who may not be fully informed of the risks involved.

“We advise everyone to act with caution and prioritise their health over financial incentives,” she added.

As economic pressures push more students to seek alternative income streams, the university’s position reflects a growing need for awareness about the ethical and health dimensions of fertility-related medical procedures.

The call for caution is not just medical, but also moral—protecting students from being drawn into practices that may offer short-term financial gain but carry lasting consequences.

University of Ibadan 400 Level Student Goes Viral

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a pharmacy student of the University of Ibadan had gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) owing to his full name, which people consider unusual and unique.

The 400-level student, who is also a mixologist, won two awards at his department's event and celebrated the feat on X by displaying them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng