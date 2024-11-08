Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI) is one of Nigeria's top higher learning institutions. The university, based in Enugu State, was established by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu in 2009. It prides itself on being an education centre of excellence, equipping students with essential skills. Uncover Godfrey Okoye University's courses, fees, and admission requirements.

Godfrey Okoye University is a private university in Enugu State, established in 2009. Photo: @gouniversityenugu (modified by author)

Godfrey Okoye University offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in sciences, management, social sciences, law, and education. The private university has a variety of courses, state-of-the-art facilities, and affordable fees. A prospective student should know Godfrey Okoye University's courses, fees, and admission requirements.

Godfrey Okoye University courses, fees and admission requirements

Since Godfrey Okoye University offers several courses, you must identify the one you want to pursue and its requirements. For instance, consider the course’s cut-off marks, admission requirements, and fees.

Godfrey Okoye University courses

Godfrey Okoye University offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in sciences, management, social sciences, law, and education. Photo: Maskot

The university strives to offer the best quality education to students enrolling in different courses. The higher learning institution has six faculties, each offering tailored undergraduate courses to equip students with skills and prepare them for the job market. Below is a list of courses offered by each facility.

Faculty of Education

Biology Education

Chemistry Education

Mathematics Education

Physics Education

English & Literature Education

History, International Studies & Diplomacy Education

Economics Education

Political Science & Government Education

Social Studies Education

Business Education

Computer Science Education

College of Medicine

Medicine & Surgery

Nursing Sciences

Faculty of Natural Sciences and Environmental Studies

Applied Biology

Biotechnology

Microbiology

Chemistry

Biochemistry

Industrial Chemistry

Computer Science

Mathematics

Physics

Architecture

Faculty of Arts

History, International Studies & Diplomacy

Music

Religious Studies

Philosophy

English and Literature Studies

Faculty of Law

Juris and International Law

Public Law

Private and Business Law

Faculty of Management and Social Sciences

Accounting

Management

Public Administration

Economics

Political Science

International Relations

Mass Communications

Philosophy

Psychology

Religious Studies

Sociology

In addition to the above undergraduate courses, the institution provides several postgraduate courses. Below is a list of Master's, Postgraduate Diploma, and PhD courses its faculties offer.

Godfrey Okoye University school fee varies depending on the course chosen and level of study. Photo: Andy Sacks

M.A English Language and Literary Studies

PhD English Language and Literary Studies

M.Ed. Curriculum Development

M.Ed. English Language Education

M.Ed. Measurement and Evaluation

PhD Measurement and Evaluation

M.Ed. Biology Education

M.Ed. Chemistry Education

M.Ed. Physics Education

M.Ed. Computer Education

M.Ed. Mathematics Education

PhD. Mathematics Education

PGD Biotechnology

M.Sc. Agricultural Biotechnology

M.Sc. Industrial Biotechnology

M.Sc. Medical Biotechnology

M.Sc. Environmental Biotechnology

M.Sc. Entrepreneurship Biotechnology

M.Sc. Forensic Biotechnology and DNA Fingerprinting

PGD Microbiology

M.Sc. Microbiology (Medical)

M.Sc. Microbiology (Environmental)

M.Sc. Microbiology (Industrial)

Ph.D Microbiology

PGD Accounting

M.Sc. Accounting

PhD. Accounting

PGD Banking and Finance

M.Sc. Banking and Finance

PGD Management

M.Sc. Management

M.Sc. Operations Management

PGD Public Administration

M.Sc. Public Administration

PGD Economics

M.Sc. Economics

PGD Political Science

M.Sc. Political Science

Ph.D Political Science

PGD International Relations

M.Sc. International Relations

Postgraduate Certificate in Psychology

M.Sc. Applied Social Psychology

M.Sc. Clinical Psychology (Community or Medical Track)

M.Sc. Economics Psychology

M.Sc. Engineering Psychology

M.Sc. Forensic Psychology

M.Sc. Media Psychology

M.Sc. Psychology of Religion (Pastoral or Religion Track)

PGD Mass Communication

M.Sc. Mass Communication

M.Sc. Computer Science

PGD Physics

M.Sc. Space and Ionospheric Propagation Physics

M.Sc. Solid State Physics

M.Sc. Radiation, Nuclear and Health Physics

M.Sc. Theoretical Physics

M.Sc. Solar Energy Physics

M.Sc. Geophysics

Godfrey Okoye University school fees

Godfrey Okoye University charges affordable tuition fees. The fee payable by a student varies depending on the course they pursue and their level of study. In addition to tuition fees, a student should also consider other charges, such as medical and library fees. Here is a breakdown of GOUNI school fees.

Faculty 100 200 300 400 Mgt. & Soc. Sci. ₦700,000 ₦650,000 ₦650,000 ₦650,000 Nat. Sci. & Environ. Studies ₦740,000 ₦690,000 ₦690,000 ₦700,000 Education ₦581,200 ₦531,200 ₦538,200 ₦541,000 Arts ₦581,200 ₦531,200 ₦538,200 ₦541,000 Law ₦1,200,000 ₦1,065,000 ₦1,065,000 ₦1,065,000 Clinical medicine ₦4,000,000 ₦4,000,000 ₦4,000,000

If you want to pursue a master’s degree programme, the fee payable is ₦400,000 per entire academic session. The fee per full academic session for a postgraduate diploma course is ₦200,000.

Godfrey Okoye University admission requirements

The higher learning institution outlines admission requirements for prospective students. Below are the admission requirements for students seeking admission at the institution.

JUPEB programme

Minimum of five credit passes in five subjects.

Must include English Language and Mathematics.

Can be achieved in a maximum of two sittings.

Undergraduate programme

Five credits in O’Level subjects, including English and Mathematics.

Must meet the minimum JAMB score for the chosen course:

Course JAMB score College of Medicine 190 Faculty of Law 200 Nursing 170 Other faculties 160

Godfrey Okoye University admission procedure

Once you have attained the above admission requirements, the next step is to make an admission application. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for admission into the university.

A screenshot of Godfrey Okoye University application portal. Photo: admission.gouni.edu.ng

Visit the university’s official website and go to the admission section. Create your account and complete the online application form. Upload the required documents, including scanned copies of the result slip, passport photos, and identification card. Pay the applicable application fee. The fees are ₦10,000 and ₦12,000 for JUPEB and undergraduate programmes, respectively. Participate in the screening process. Check your admission application status. Complete the process by paying the required school fee for the programme chosen.

Is Godfrey Okoye University a good university?

The university is one of the best higher institutions of learning in Nigeria. It offers several courses and emphasises quality delivery. Furthermore, it is approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Is Godfrey Okoye a private university?

Godfrey Okoye University is a privately owned university in Nigeria. It was established by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu in 2009 and runs separately state-owned organisations. Although private, its academic standards and administrative operations are nationally and internationally accepted.

What is the cut-off mark for nursing at Godfrey Okoye University?

The minimum cut-off mark for pursuing a nursing course at Godfrey Okoye University is 190. Prospective students must also meet other requirements, including passing the required subjects.

Who is the vice-chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University

The university's vice-chancellor is Reverend Father Professor Christian Anieke. He has been the vice-chancellor of the institution since its establishment in 2009.

Godfrey Okoye University's courses, fees, and admission requirements are important considerations if you intend to join the institution. It offers several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes and provides a conducive learning environment. The admission procedure is straightforward, and the school fees for various courses are affordable.

