Godfrey Okoye University courses, fees and admission requirements
Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI) is one of Nigeria's top higher learning institutions. The university, based in Enugu State, was established by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu in 2009. It prides itself on being an education centre of excellence, equipping students with essential skills. Uncover Godfrey Okoye University's courses, fees, and admission requirements.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Godfrey Okoye University courses, fees and admission requirements
- Godfrey Okoye University courses
- Godfrey Okoye University school fees
- Godfrey Okoye University admission requirements
- Godfrey Okoye University admission procedure
- Is Godfrey Okoye University a good university?
- Is Godfrey Okoye a private university?
- What is the cut-off mark for nursing at Godfrey Okoye University?
- Who is the vice-chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University
Godfrey Okoye University offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in sciences, management, social sciences, law, and education. The private university has a variety of courses, state-of-the-art facilities, and affordable fees. A prospective student should know Godfrey Okoye University's courses, fees, and admission requirements.
Since Godfrey Okoye University offers several courses, you must identify the one you want to pursue and its requirements. For instance, consider the course’s cut-off marks, admission requirements, and fees.
Godfrey Okoye University courses
The university strives to offer the best quality education to students enrolling in different courses. The higher learning institution has six faculties, each offering tailored undergraduate courses to equip students with skills and prepare them for the job market. Below is a list of courses offered by each facility.
Faculty of Education
- Biology Education
- Chemistry Education
- Mathematics Education
- Physics Education
- English & Literature Education
- History, International Studies & Diplomacy Education
- Economics Education
- Political Science & Government Education
- Social Studies Education
- Business Education
- Computer Science Education
College of Medicine
- Medicine & Surgery
- Nursing Sciences
Faculty of Natural Sciences and Environmental Studies
- Applied Biology
- Biotechnology
- Microbiology
- Chemistry
- Biochemistry
- Industrial Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Mathematics
- Physics
- Architecture
Faculty of Arts
- History, International Studies & Diplomacy
- Music
- Religious Studies
- Philosophy
- English and Literature Studies
Faculty of Law
- Juris and International Law
- Public Law
- Private and Business Law
- Faculty of Management and Social Sciences
- Accounting
- Management
- Public Administration
- Economics
- Political Science
- International Relations
- Mass Communications
- Philosophy
- Psychology
- Religious Studies
- Sociology
In addition to the above undergraduate courses, the institution provides several postgraduate courses. Below is a list of Master's, Postgraduate Diploma, and PhD courses its faculties offer.
- M.A English Language and Literary Studies
- PhD English Language and Literary Studies
- M.Ed. Curriculum Development
- M.Ed. English Language Education
- M.Ed. Measurement and Evaluation
- PhD Measurement and Evaluation
- M.Ed. Biology Education
- M.Ed. Chemistry Education
- M.Ed. Physics Education
- M.Ed. Computer Education
- M.Ed. Mathematics Education
- PhD. Mathematics Education
- PGD Biotechnology
- M.Sc. Agricultural Biotechnology
- M.Sc. Industrial Biotechnology
- M.Sc. Medical Biotechnology
- M.Sc. Environmental Biotechnology
- M.Sc. Entrepreneurship Biotechnology
- M.Sc. Forensic Biotechnology and DNA Fingerprinting
- PGD Microbiology
- M.Sc. Microbiology (Medical)
- M.Sc. Microbiology (Environmental)
- M.Sc. Microbiology (Industrial)
- Ph.D Microbiology
- PGD Accounting
- M.Sc. Accounting
- PhD. Accounting
- PGD Banking and Finance
- M.Sc. Banking and Finance
- PGD Management
- M.Sc. Management
- M.Sc. Operations Management
- PGD Public Administration
- M.Sc. Public Administration
- PGD Economics
- M.Sc. Economics
- PGD Political Science
- M.Sc. Political Science
- Ph.D Political Science
- PGD International Relations
- M.Sc. International Relations
- Postgraduate Certificate in Psychology
- M.Sc. Applied Social Psychology
- M.Sc. Clinical Psychology (Community or Medical Track)
- M.Sc. Economics Psychology
- M.Sc. Engineering Psychology
- M.Sc. Forensic Psychology
- M.Sc. Media Psychology
- M.Sc. Psychology of Religion (Pastoral or Religion Track)
- PGD Mass Communication
- M.Sc. Mass Communication
- M.Sc. Computer Science
- PGD Physics
- M.Sc. Space and Ionospheric Propagation Physics
- M.Sc. Solid State Physics
- M.Sc. Radiation, Nuclear and Health Physics
- M.Sc. Theoretical Physics
- M.Sc. Solar Energy Physics
- M.Sc. Geophysics
Godfrey Okoye University school fees
Godfrey Okoye University charges affordable tuition fees. The fee payable by a student varies depending on the course they pursue and their level of study. In addition to tuition fees, a student should also consider other charges, such as medical and library fees. Here is a breakdown of GOUNI school fees.
|Faculty
|100
|200
|300
|400
|Mgt. & Soc. Sci.
|₦700,000
|₦650,000
|₦650,000
|₦650,000
|Nat. Sci. & Environ. Studies
|₦740,000
|₦690,000
|₦690,000
|₦700,000
|Education
|₦581,200
|₦531,200
|₦538,200
|₦541,000
|Arts
|₦581,200
|₦531,200
|₦538,200
|₦541,000
|Law
|₦1,200,000
|₦1,065,000
|₦1,065,000
|₦1,065,000
|Clinical medicine
|₦4,000,000
|₦4,000,000
|₦4,000,000
If you want to pursue a master’s degree programme, the fee payable is ₦400,000 per entire academic session. The fee per full academic session for a postgraduate diploma course is ₦200,000.
Godfrey Okoye University admission requirements
The higher learning institution outlines admission requirements for prospective students. Below are the admission requirements for students seeking admission at the institution.
JUPEB programme
- Minimum of five credit passes in five subjects.
- Must include English Language and Mathematics.
- Can be achieved in a maximum of two sittings.
Undergraduate programme
- Five credits in O’Level subjects, including English and Mathematics.
- Must meet the minimum JAMB score for the chosen course:
|Course
|JAMB score
|College of Medicine
|190
|Faculty of Law
|200
|Nursing
|170
|Other faculties
|160
Godfrey Okoye University admission procedure
Once you have attained the above admission requirements, the next step is to make an admission application. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for admission into the university.
- Visit the university’s official website and go to the admission section.
- Create your account and complete the online application form.
- Upload the required documents, including scanned copies of the result slip, passport photos, and identification card.
- Pay the applicable application fee. The fees are ₦10,000 and ₦12,000 for JUPEB and undergraduate programmes, respectively.
- Participate in the screening process.
- Check your admission application status.
- Complete the process by paying the required school fee for the programme chosen.
Is Godfrey Okoye University a good university?
The university is one of the best higher institutions of learning in Nigeria. It offers several courses and emphasises quality delivery. Furthermore, it is approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC).
Is Godfrey Okoye a private university?
Godfrey Okoye University is a privately owned university in Nigeria. It was established by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu in 2009 and runs separately state-owned organisations. Although private, its academic standards and administrative operations are nationally and internationally accepted.
What is the cut-off mark for nursing at Godfrey Okoye University?
The minimum cut-off mark for pursuing a nursing course at Godfrey Okoye University is 190. Prospective students must also meet other requirements, including passing the required subjects.
Who is the vice-chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University
The university's vice-chancellor is Reverend Father Professor Christian Anieke. He has been the vice-chancellor of the institution since its establishment in 2009.
Godfrey Okoye University's courses, fees, and admission requirements are important considerations if you intend to join the institution. It offers several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes and provides a conducive learning environment. The admission procedure is straightforward, and the school fees for various courses are affordable.
