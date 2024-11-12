Federal Polytechnic Ilaro courses and admission requirements
Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, is a learning institution based in Ogun State, Southwestern Nigeria. The institution's practical-oriented programmes align with industry standards, making it an excellent choice for those pursuing a robust education. This guide explores the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro courses and the admission requirements to kickstart your academic journey.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Federal Polytechnic Ilaro courses
- Federal Polytechnic Ilaro admission
- Federal Polytechnic Ilaro cut-off mark
- What is the Ilaro Poly cut-off mark?
Since its establishment in 1979, Federal Polytechnic Ilaro has offered exceptional educational value to students seeking a competitive edge. With an emphasis on innovation and excellence, the learning institution stands out as a top choice for higher education in Nigeria.
Federal Polytechnic Ilaro courses
The higher learning institution has six faculties and over 40 national and higher national diploma programmes. Below are the programmes offered by the polytechnic for each faculty.
School of Engineering
- Agric & Bio-Environmental
- Civil Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Electrical Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Welding and fabrication
- Mechatronics
- Renewable Energy Technology
- Metallurgical Engineering Technology
- Cement Engineering Technology
School of Communication and Information Technology
- Library and Information Science
- Office Technology and Management
- Mass Communication
- Music
- Multimedia Technology
School of Environmental Studies
- Architectural Technology
- Building Technology
- Estate Management & Evaluation
- Quantity Surveying
- Surveying and Geoinformatics
- Urban & Regional Planning
- Art and Design
- Transport Planning Management
School of Management Studies
- Accountancy
- Banking and Finance
- General Studies
- Insurance
- Marketing
- Taxation
- Public Administration
- Business Administration and Management
- Maritime Technology & Business Study
- Crime Management
- Purchasing and Supply Management
School of Pure and Applied Sciences
- Computer Science
- Mathematics And Statistics
- Hospitality Management
- Science Laboratory Technology
- Food Technology
- Nutrition and Dietetics
- Leisure and Tourism
- Agriculture Technology
School of Agricultural Technology
- Agricultural Technology
- Agricultural Extension Management
- Animal Production Technology
- Animal Health Production Technology
- Crop Production Technology
- Horticultural Technology
Federal Polytechnic Ilaro admission
To secure admission at FPI, follow these steps on the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro portal to complete the process:
- Visit the FPI portal and navigate to the College portal.
- Enter your application and the RRR numbers used during form application or screening to verify your admission status.
- Click “Generate Invoice” to pay the acceptance fee of N38,500.00. Print the generated invoice and make payment at any designated bank.
- Return to the portal, input the RRR number, and print your Admission Letter and Acceptance Fee Receipt.
- Generate the school fees invoice from the College Portal. Pay at any designated bank and input the RRR number on the portal to print the School Fees Receipt.
- Fill in your biodata and register for your courses online. After completing the school fees payment, you will receive a matriculation number.
- Upload relevant documents, including your Certificate of Local Government/State of Origin, Birth Certificate, etc.
- ND students must submit four hard copies of the course registration form, SSCE results, Local Government Certificate, and Birth Certificate. HND students must also submit their One-Year Industrial Attachment Certificate and ND Notification of Result.
- Complete your course registration for the session and print four copies of the completed course form. Submit the printed forms and supporting documents to the School Officer of your course department.
Federal Polytechnic Ilaro admission requirements
The FPI admission requirements vary depending on whether you want to pursue a national or higher national diploma programme. Here is an overview of the admission requirements at various levels in the Nigerian Polytechnic.
Federal Polytechnic Ilaro ND requirements
To gain admission into any National Diploma programme at Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, you must fulfil the UTME subject requirements outlined below. However, if you do not meet these UTME subject criteria, admission is still possible, provided you satisfy the necessary O-level requirements.
- Accountancy: English Language, Mathematics, and two subjects from Principles of Accounts, Economics, Commerce, Government, and Geography.
- Public Administration: For Public Administration, English Language and any three subjects from O’ Level Course Requirements are needed.
- Taxation: English Language, Mathematics, and any two subjects from Geography, Commerce, Government, Principles of Accounts, and Economics.
- Nutrition and Dietetics: English Language, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, and any other subject from the entry requirements.
- Science Laboratory Technology: English Language and any three subjects from Mathematics, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.
- Statistics: English Language, Mathematics, and any two subjects from Economics/Commerce, Government/History/Civic Education, Biology/Agricultural Science, Chemistry, Physics, ICT, and Geography.
- Architectural Technology: English Language, Mathematics, and any two subjects from Physics, Chemistry, Geography, and Technical Drawing.
- Art and Design: English Language and any three subjects from the listed O’ Level Requirements.
- Agricultural and Bio-Environmental Engineering Technology: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and one subject from the listed requirements.
- Civil Engineering Technology: For civil engineering, English language, mathematics, physics, and chemistry, as well as one subject from the listed requirements, are needed.
- Computer Engineering: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and one subject from the listed requirements.
- Electrical/Electronics Engineering: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and one subject from the listed requirements.
- Mechanical Engineering Technology: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and one subject from the listed requirements.
- Welding and Fabrication Engineering Technology: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and one subject from the listed requirements.
To obtain a detailed summary of course requirements for various programs, you can visit the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro website.
Federal Polytechnic Ilaro HND requirements
In all HND courses, applicants must meet the basic entry requirements for the National Diploma (ND) in the selected course and hold an ND of the same with at least a Lower Credit from the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro or any accredited equivalent institution. Here are the general admission requirements.
- Candidates must have chosen Federal Polytechnic Ilaro as their first choice and scored the required UTME cut-off mark.
- Candidates who did not initially choose Federal Polytechnic Ilaro but are willing to make it their first choice must process a Change of Institution on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Portal.
- Candidates completing the Change of Course/Institution must complete the Screening Form online.
- Applicants should possess an ND qualification not lower than Lower Credit with a CGPA of at least 2.50.
- Meet the basic entry requirements for the chosen National Diploma Programme.
- Ensure you have the necessary SSSCE qualifications, including WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or GCE O’Level, relevant to the programme applied for.
- Candidates must perform well in the screening exercise conducted by the polytechnic.
- Applicants must have at least one year of relevant industrial experience after obtaining their ND.
- For candidates who did not complete their ND at Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, the ND-awarding institution must send their academic transcripts under confidential cover to the Registrar, Federal Polytechnic Ilaro.
Federal Polytechnic Ilaro cut-off mark
The following are the cut-off marks for admission into the 2024/2025 National Diploma (ND) full-time programmes.
School of Management
|Programme
|Cut-off mark
|Accountancy
|179
|Banking and Finance
|182
|Business Administration & Management
|170
|Insurance
|170
|Marketing
|172
|Public Administration
|174
|Taxation
|150
|Procurement & Supply Chain Management
|160
|Crime Management
|158
School of Agriculture
|Programme
|Cut-off mark
|Agricultural Technology
|170
|Animal Health & Production Technology
|150
|Horticultural Technology
|150
School of Engineering
|Programme
|Cut-off mark
|Agricultural Engineering/Technology
|176
|Computer Engineering
|150
|Civil Engineering Technology
|170
|Electrical/Electronics Engineering
|150
|Mechanical Engineering Technology
|170
|Renewable Energy Engineering Tech
|160
|Metallurgical Engineering Technology
|166
|Autofobey Engineering Technology
|150
|Cement Engineering Technology
|150
|Mechatronics Engineering Technology
|170
|Welding and Fabrication Engr Tech
|162
School of Environmental
|Programme
|Cut-off mark
|Architectural Technology
|170
|Building Technology
|176
|Estate Management and Valuation
|170
|Quantity Surveying
|150
|Surveying and Geo-Informatics
|150
|Urban and Regional Planning
|176
|Arts and Design
|170
|Transportation Planning and Mgt
|150
|Printing Technology
|150
School of Pure and Applied Science
|Programme
|Cut-off mark
|Computer Science
|186
|Food Technology
|167
|Hospitality Management
|170
|Leisure and Tourism
|160
|Nutrition and Dietetics
|195
|Science Laboratory Technology
|170
School of Communication & Information Technology
|Programme
|Cut-off mark
|Library and Information Science
|180
|Mass Communication
|215
|Music Technology
|177
|Multimedia Technology
|178
|Office Technology and Mgt
|170
What is the Ilaro Poly cut-off mark?
The Federal Polytechnic Ilaro departmental cut-off mark for Poly courses ranges between 150 and 215 based on the technicality of the course.
The Federal Polytechnic Ilaro courses offer diverse options tailored to equip students with practical and technical skills. The polytechnic provides comprehensive education across its departments, from engineering and sciences to business and environmental studies.
Source: Legit.ng
