Federal Polytechnic Ilaro courses and admission requirements

Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, is a learning institution based in Ogun State, Southwestern Nigeria. The institution's practical-oriented programmes align with industry standards, making it an excellent choice for those pursuing a robust education. This guide explores the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro courses and the admission requirements to kickstart your academic journey.

Since its establishment in 1979, Federal Polytechnic Ilaro has offered exceptional educational value to students seeking a competitive edge. With an emphasis on innovation and excellence, the learning institution stands out as a top choice for higher education in Nigeria.

Federal Polytechnic Ilaro courses

The higher learning institution has six faculties and over 40 national and higher national diploma programmes. Below are the programmes offered by the polytechnic for each faculty.

School of Engineering

Agric & Bio-Environmental

Civil Engineering

Computer Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Welding and fabrication

Mechatronics

Renewable Energy Technology

Metallurgical Engineering Technology

Cement Engineering Technology

School of Communication and Information Technology

Library and Information Science

Office Technology and Management

Mass Communication

Music

Multimedia Technology

School of Environmental Studies

Architectural Technology

Building Technology

Estate Management & Evaluation

Quantity Surveying

Surveying and Geoinformatics

Urban & Regional Planning

Art and Design

Transport Planning Management

School of Management Studies

Accountancy

Banking and Finance

General Studies

Insurance

Marketing

Taxation

Public Administration

Business Administration and Management

Maritime Technology & Business Study

Crime Management

Purchasing and Supply Management

School of Pure and Applied Sciences

Computer Science

Mathematics And Statistics

Hospitality Management

Science Laboratory Technology

Food Technology

Nutrition and Dietetics

Leisure and Tourism

Agriculture Technology

School of Agricultural Technology

Agricultural Technology

Agricultural Extension Management

Animal Production Technology

Animal Health Production Technology

Crop Production Technology

Horticultural Technology

Federal Polytechnic Ilaro admission

To secure admission at FPI, follow these steps on the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro portal to complete the process:

Visit the FPI portal and navigate to the College portal. Enter your application and the RRR numbers used during form application or screening to verify your admission status. Click “Generate Invoice” to pay the acceptance fee of N38,500.00. Print the generated invoice and make payment at any designated bank. Return to the portal, input the RRR number, and print your Admission Letter and Acceptance Fee Receipt. Generate the school fees invoice from the College Portal. Pay at any designated bank and input the RRR number on the portal to print the School Fees Receipt. Fill in your biodata and register for your courses online. After completing the school fees payment, you will receive a matriculation number. Upload relevant documents, including your Certificate of Local Government/State of Origin, Birth Certificate, etc. ND students must submit four hard copies of the course registration form, SSCE results, Local Government Certificate, and Birth Certificate. HND students must also submit their One-Year Industrial Attachment Certificate and ND Notification of Result. Complete your course registration for the session and print four copies of the completed course form. Submit the printed forms and supporting documents to the School Officer of your course department.

Federal Polytechnic Ilaro admission requirements

The FPI admission requirements vary depending on whether you want to pursue a national or higher national diploma programme. Here is an overview of the admission requirements at various levels in the Nigerian Polytechnic.

Federal Polytechnic Ilaro ND requirements

To gain admission into any National Diploma programme at Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, you must fulfil the UTME subject requirements outlined below. However, if you do not meet these UTME subject criteria, admission is still possible, provided you satisfy the necessary O-level requirements.

Accountancy: English Language, Mathematics, and two subjects from Principles of Accounts, Economics, Commerce, Government, and Geography.

English Language, Mathematics, and two subjects from Principles of Accounts, Economics, Commerce, Government, and Geography. Public Administration: For Public Administration, English Language and any three subjects from O’ Level Course Requirements are needed.

For Public Administration, English Language and any three subjects from O’ Level Course Requirements are needed. Taxation: English Language, Mathematics, and any two subjects from Geography, Commerce, Government, Principles of Accounts, and Economics.

English Language, Mathematics, and any two subjects from Geography, Commerce, Government, Principles of Accounts, and Economics. Nutrition and Dietetics: English Language, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, and any other subject from the entry requirements.

English Language, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, and any other subject from the entry requirements. Science Laboratory Technology: English Language and any three subjects from Mathematics, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

Statistics: English Language, Mathematics, and any two subjects from Economics/Commerce, Government/History/Civic Education, Biology/Agricultural Science, Chemistry, Physics, ICT, and Geography.

English Language, Mathematics, and any two subjects from Economics/Commerce, Government/History/Civic Education, Biology/Agricultural Science, Chemistry, Physics, ICT, and Geography. Architectural Technology: English Language, Mathematics, and any two subjects from Physics, Chemistry, Geography, and Technical Drawing.

English Language, Mathematics, and any two subjects from Physics, Chemistry, Geography, and Technical Drawing. Art and Design: English Language and any three subjects from the listed O’ Level Requirements.

English Language and any three subjects from the listed O’ Level Requirements. Agricultural and Bio-Environmental Engineering Technology: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and one subject from the listed requirements.

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and one subject from the listed requirements. Civil Engineering Technology: For civil engineering, English language, mathematics, physics, and chemistry, as well as one subject from the listed requirements, are needed.

For civil engineering, English language, mathematics, physics, and chemistry, as well as one subject from the listed requirements, are needed. Computer Engineering: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and one subject from the listed requirements.

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and one subject from the listed requirements. Electrical/Electronics Engineering: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and one subject from the listed requirements.

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and one subject from the listed requirements. Mechanical Engineering Technology: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and one subject from the listed requirements.

English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and one subject from the listed requirements. Welding and Fabrication Engineering Technology: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and one subject from the listed requirements.

To obtain a detailed summary of course requirements for various programs, you can visit the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro website.

Federal Polytechnic Ilaro HND requirements

In all HND courses, applicants must meet the basic entry requirements for the National Diploma (ND) in the selected course and hold an ND of the same with at least a Lower Credit from the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro or any accredited equivalent institution. Here are the general admission requirements.

Candidates must have chosen Federal Polytechnic Ilaro as their first choice and scored the required UTME cut-off mark.

Candidates who did not initially choose Federal Polytechnic Ilaro but are willing to make it their first choice must process a Change of Institution on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Portal.

Candidates completing the Change of Course/Institution must complete the Screening Form online.

Applicants should possess an ND qualification not lower than Lower Credit with a CGPA of at least 2.50.

Meet the basic entry requirements for the chosen National Diploma Programme.

Ensure you have the necessary SSSCE qualifications, including WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or GCE O’Level, relevant to the programme applied for.

Candidates must perform well in the screening exercise conducted by the polytechnic.

Applicants must have at least one year of relevant industrial experience after obtaining their ND.

For candidates who did not complete their ND at Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, the ND-awarding institution must send their academic transcripts under confidential cover to the Registrar, Federal Polytechnic Ilaro.

Federal Polytechnic Ilaro cut-off mark

The following are the for admission into the 2024/2025 National Diploma (ND) full-time programmes.

School of Management

Programme Cut-off mark Accountancy 179 Banking and Finance 182 Business Administration & Management 170 Insurance 170 Marketing 172 Public Administration 174 Taxation 150 Procurement & Supply Chain Management 160 Crime Management 158

School of Agriculture

Programme Cut-off mark Agricultural Technology 170 Animal Health & Production Technology 150 Horticultural Technology 150

School of Engineering

Programme Cut-off mark Agricultural Engineering/Technology 176 Computer Engineering 150 Civil Engineering Technology 170 Electrical/Electronics Engineering 150 Mechanical Engineering Technology 170 Renewable Energy Engineering Tech 160 Metallurgical Engineering Technology 166 Autofobey Engineering Technology 150 Cement Engineering Technology 150 Mechatronics Engineering Technology 170 Welding and Fabrication Engr Tech 162

School of Environmental

Programme Cut-off mark Architectural Technology 170 Building Technology 176 Estate Management and Valuation 170 Quantity Surveying 150 Surveying and Geo-Informatics 150 Urban and Regional Planning 176 Arts and Design 170 Transportation Planning and Mgt 150 Printing Technology 150

School of Pure and Applied Science

Programme Cut-off mark Computer Science 186 Food Technology 167 Hospitality Management 170 Leisure and Tourism 160 Nutrition and Dietetics 195 Science Laboratory Technology 170

School of Communication & Information Technology

Programme Cut-off mark Library and Information Science 180 Mass Communication 215 Music Technology 177 Multimedia Technology 178 Office Technology and Mgt 170

What is the Ilaro Poly cut-off mark?

The Federal Polytechnic Ilaro departmental cut-off mark for Poly courses ranges between 150 and 215 based on the technicality of the course.

The Federal Polytechnic Ilaro courses offer diverse options tailored to equip students with practical and technical skills. The polytechnic provides comprehensive education across its departments, from engineering and sciences to business and environmental studies.

