Akwa Ibom State University courses, school fees and admission requirements
Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), established in 2000, is a conventional, multi-campus institution in Akwa Ibom state, Nigeria. The main campus is located at Ikot Akpaden, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area. If you are considering enrolling at the institution, here is all you need to know about Akwa Ibom State University courses, school fees and admission requirements.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Akwa Ibom State University courses
- Akwa Ibom State University school fees
- Akwa Ibom State University admission requirements
- Akwa Ibom State University admission portal
- Akwa Ibom State University admission process
- What is the Akwa Ibom State University acceptance fee?
- When was Akwa Ibom State University created?
- How many campuses does AKSU have?
- What rank is Akwa Ibom State University?
AKSU is a popular choice for many students seeking quality education in Nigeria. The university offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines. Before sending your application, check out the Akwa Ibom State University admission requirements to determine whether you qualify for admission.
Akwa Ibom State University courses
What are the courses offered in Akwa Ibom State University? Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses across various faculties and departments. Below is a list of faculties and their various departments available at the university:
Faculty of Engineering
- Agricultural Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- Marine Engineering and Naval Architecture
- Mechanical Engineering
Faculty of Physical Science
- Computer Science
- Mathematics
- Statistics
- Geology
- Chemistry
- Physics
Faculty of Biological Sciences
- Microbiology
- Genetics and Biotechnology
- Zoology
- Botany
- Biochemistry
- Marine Biology
Faculty of Education
- Biology and Education
- Chemistry and Education
- Integrated Science and Education
- Education and Physics
- Education and Mathematics
Faculty of Agriculture
- Agricultural Economics and Extension
- Animal Science
- Soil Science
- Crop Science
- Fishery And Aquaculture
Faculty of Social Sciences
- Economics
- Political Science
- Mass communication
Faculty of Arts
- English
- History and International Studies
- Religious and Cultural Studies
- Philosophy
- Performing Arts
Faculty of Management Science
- Accounting
- Marketing
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration
- Public Administration
Akwa Ibom State University school fees
For the 2024/2025 academic session, Akwa Ibom State University school fees vary based on the student's year and residency status:
|Level
|Fees
|Indigene returning students
|₦53,000
|Non-Indigene returning students
|₦73,000
|Freshers indigene
|₦93,000
|Freshers non-indigene
|₦123,000
In addition to tuition fees, aspiring students at AKSU must pay registration fees, accommodation fees, and other miscellaneous fees.
Akwa Ibom State University admission requirements
How can I get admission to Akwa Ibom State University? Admissions at AKSU are done either through Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) or Direct Entry.
To gain admission into Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), prospective students must meet the following requirements:
Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)
- Candidates must have at least five O'Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics, in subjects relevant to their chosen course. These results must be obtained in not more than two sittings from recognised examinations like WAEC, NECO, or GCE.
- Have a UTME score of at least 140.
- Be 16 years of age or older by October 1st of the admission year.
- Have a post-UTME screening score of no less than 180.
- AKSU must be the candidate's first choice to qualify for the Post-UTME screening test.
- Candidates scoring below 140 in the post-UTME screening are not eligible for admission to any AKSU program, regardless of their higher UTME scores.
- The final program selection is based on the candidate’s average scores from the UTME and post-UTME screening tests.
Note: The cut-off mark for admission varies from one program to another.
Direct Entry (DE)
Candidates applying through Direct Entry to Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) must meet the following requirements:
- A minimum of five credit passes, including English Language, in SSCE, GCE O'Level, or an equivalent qualification.
- Relevant qualifications such as A levels, OND, or NCE in appropriate subject areas.
- An acceptable score in the Direct Entry Screening Exercise.
Note: Final selection is based on a combination of the candidate's academic qualifications and performance in the Direct Entry Screening Test.
Akwa Ibom State University admission portal
The Akwa Ibom State University has created the AKSU portal to facilitate online learning. The portal is a secure, password-encrypted web-based application that contains content personalised to each student. It is user-friendly and easily accessible.
How to access the Akwa Ibom State University student portal
AKSU portal can be accessed by potential, new, and ongoing students and staff members. Below are simple steps on how to log into your admission portal.
- Visit the AKSU Student Portal.
- Log in using your Registration Number or JAMB registration number for freshers and password.
- Access academic records, course registration, and fees.
Akwa Ibom State University admission process
To apply to join the university, follow these simple steps:
- Visit the Akwa Ibom student portal.
- On the Login page, click on 'Enrol'.
- Select either 'PUTME' or 'DIRECT ENTRY'.
- Enter your JAMB registration number and click 'Verify'.
- When your details appear, select 'Click to make payment' and print the pre-payment slip.
- You can either pay online using your ATM card or take the pre-payment slip to the bank and inform the teller that you are paying for AKSU Post-UTME screening via e-transact.
- After payment, repeat steps 1 to 3. Your payment status should now show 'PAID'.
- Click the “>” symbol on the far right side of the page to continue registration.
- Complete the form and upload scanned copies of the following documents (each not exceeding 100KB):
- UTME result slip with your photograph in colour
- JAMB DE printout (for Direct Entry applicants)
- WAEC/NECO/NABTEB certificate/results and scratch card details, if applicable
- Degree, Diploma, NCE, or A-level result certificates (for Direct Entry applicants)
- Certificate of origin
- Birth certificate
- Certificate of medical fitness from an approved government hospital
11. Print two copies of the AKSU registration slip. This will serve as your post-UTME/Direct Entry screening registration card.
What is the Akwa Ibom State University acceptance fee?
The Akwa Ibom State University acceptance fee is N30,000. Candidates offered provisional admission must pay the non-refundable acceptance fee through the school’s online transaction portal.
When was Akwa Ibom State University created?
Akwa Ibom State University was conceived and founded by the Akwa Ibom State Government on 18 October 2000. It was later established by enacting University law on 15 September 2009.
How many campuses does AKSU have?
The university has two campuses: the main campus, situated in Ikot Akpaden, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, and the Obio Akpa Campus.
What rank is Akwa Ibom State University?
Akwa Ibom State University ranked 62nd in Nigeria, 6770th in the global 2024 rating, and scored in 70 research topics.
Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) is a well-respected institution in Nigeria. It offers many courses, affordable tuition fees, and clear admission guidelines. Knowing the Akwa Ibom State University courses, school fees, and admission requirements will help you determine whether you qualify for admission.
Legit.ng recently published an article about the EBSU portal. Ebonyi State University is a public university established in Nigeria in 1999. The EBSU portal provides access to education resources, course materials, and information.
The EBSU portal is significant because it improves university access, communication, and collaboration. The portal is open for students to apply, which started on 23 July 2024 and will conclude on 23 August 2024. Get all the details in the article.
Source: Legit.ng
Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com