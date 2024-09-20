Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), established in 2000, is a conventional, multi-campus institution in Akwa Ibom state, Nigeria. The main campus is located at Ikot Akpaden, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area. If you are considering enrolling at the institution, here is all you need to know about Akwa Ibom State University courses, school fees and admission requirements.

AKSU is a popular choice for many students seeking quality education in Nigeria. The university offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines. Before sending your application, check out the Akwa Ibom State University admission requirements to determine whether you qualify for admission.

Akwa Ibom State University courses

What are the courses offered in Akwa Ibom State University? Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses across various faculties and departments. Below is a list of faculties and their various departments available at the university:

Faculty of Engineering

Agricultural Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Marine Engineering and Naval Architecture

Mechanical Engineering

Faculty of Physical Science

Computer Science

Mathematics

Statistics

Geology

Chemistry

Physics

Faculty of Biological Sciences

Microbiology

Genetics and Biotechnology

Zoology

Botany

Biochemistry

Marine Biology

Faculty of Education

Biology and Education

Chemistry and Education

Integrated Science and Education

Education and Physics

Education and Mathematics

Faculty of Agriculture

Agricultural Economics and Extension

Animal Science

Soil Science

Crop Science

Fishery And Aquaculture

Faculty of Social Sciences

Economics

Political Science

Mass communication

Faculty of Arts

English

History and International Studies

Religious and Cultural Studies

Philosophy

Performing Arts

Faculty of Management Science

Accounting

Marketing

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Public Administration

Akwa Ibom State University school fees

For the 2024/2025 academic session, Akwa Ibom State University school fees vary based on the student's year and residency status:

Level Fees Indigene returning students ₦53,000 Non-Indigene returning students ₦73,000 Freshers indigene ₦93,000 Freshers non-indigene ₦123,000

In addition to tuition fees, aspiring students at AKSU must pay registration fees, accommodation fees, and other miscellaneous fees.

Akwa Ibom State University admission requirements

How can I get admission to Akwa Ibom State University? Admissions at AKSU are done either through Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) or Direct Entry.

To gain admission into Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), prospective students must meet the following requirements:

Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Candidates must have at least five O'Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics, in subjects relevant to their chosen course. These results must be obtained in not more than two sittings from recognised examinations like WAEC, NECO, or GCE.

Have a UTME score of at least 140.

Be 16 years of age or older by October 1st of the admission year.

Have a post-UTME screening score of no less than 180.

AKSU must be the candidate's first choice to qualify for the Post-UTME screening test.

Candidates scoring below 140 in the post-UTME screening are not eligible for admission to any AKSU program, regardless of their higher UTME scores.

The final program selection is based on the candidate’s average scores from the UTME and post-UTME screening tests.

Note: The cut-off mark for admission varies from one program to another.

Direct Entry (DE)

Candidates applying through Direct Entry to Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) must meet the following requirements:

A minimum of five credit passes, including English Language, in SSCE, GCE O'Level, or an equivalent qualification.

Relevant qualifications such as A levels, OND, or NCE in appropriate subject areas.

An acceptable score in the Direct Entry Screening Exercise.

Note: Final selection is based on a combination of the candidate's academic qualifications and performance in the Direct Entry Screening Test.

Akwa Ibom State University admission portal

The Akwa Ibom State University has created the AKSU portal to facilitate online learning. The portal is a secure, password-encrypted web-based application that contains content personalised to each student. It is user-friendly and easily accessible.

How to access the Akwa Ibom State University student portal

AKSU portal can be accessed by potential, new, and ongoing students and staff members. Below are simple steps on how to log into your admission portal.

Visit the AKSU Student Portal. Log in using your Registration Number or JAMB registration number for freshers and password. Access academic records, course registration, and fees.

Akwa Ibom State University admission process

To apply to join the university, follow these simple steps:

Visit the Akwa Ibom student portal. On the Login page, click on 'Enrol'. Select either 'PUTME' or 'DIRECT ENTRY'. Enter your JAMB registration number and click 'Verify'. When your details appear, select 'Click to make payment' and print the pre-payment slip. You can either pay online using your ATM card or take the pre-payment slip to the bank and inform the teller that you are paying for AKSU Post-UTME screening via e-transact. After payment, repeat steps 1 to 3. Your payment status should now show 'PAID'. Click the “>” symbol on the far right side of the page to continue registration. Complete the form and upload scanned copies of the following documents (each not exceeding 100KB):

UTME result slip with your photograph in colour

JAMB DE printout (for Direct Entry applicants)

WAEC/NECO/NABTEB certificate/results and scratch card details, if applicable

Degree, Diploma, NCE, or A-level result certificates (for Direct Entry applicants)

Certificate of origin

Birth certificate

Certificate of medical fitness from an approved government hospital

11. Print two copies of the AKSU registration slip. This will serve as your post-UTME/Direct Entry screening registration card.

What is the Akwa Ibom State University acceptance fee?

The Akwa Ibom State University acceptance fee is N30,000. Candidates offered provisional admission must pay the non-refundable acceptance fee through the school’s online transaction portal.

When was Akwa Ibom State University created?

Akwa Ibom State University was conceived and founded by the Akwa Ibom State Government on 18 October 2000. It was later established by enacting University law on 15 September 2009.

How many campuses does AKSU have?

The university has two campuses: the main campus, situated in Ikot Akpaden, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, and the Obio Akpa Campus.

What rank is Akwa Ibom State University?

Akwa Ibom State University ranked 62nd in Nigeria, 6770th in the global 2024 rating, and scored in 70 research topics.

Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) is a well-respected institution in Nigeria. It offers many courses, affordable tuition fees, and clear admission guidelines. Knowing the Akwa Ibom State University courses, school fees, and admission requirements will help you determine whether you qualify for admission.

