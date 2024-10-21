FUTA courses and admission requirements (Federal University of Technology Akure)

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) is a top-choice federal government-owned university located in Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria. FUTA offers various courses designed to equip students with cutting-edge skills. Knowing FUTA courses and admission requirements is a prerequisite for a smooth application process if you plan to join the institution.

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) was founded in 1981. It is a renowned public university with a single main campus. FUTA is well-regarded for its innovation-driven curriculum, offering various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across multiple disciplines.

All FUTA courses

What are the courses offered in FUTA? With a reputation for academic excellence, the learning institution provides science, engineering, environmental technology courses, and more.

FUTA postgraduate courses

FUTA offers a variety of postgraduate courses designed to enhance professional skills and academic knowledge. These programmes cater to diverse fields, providing students with opportunities for research, innovation, and career advancement. They include:

College of Health Sciences

School of Basic Medical Sciences (SBMS)

School of Basic Clinical Sciences (SBCS)

School of Clinical Sciences (SCS)

School of Physical Sciences

Biochemistry (BCH)

Biology (BIO)

Chemistry (CHE)

Industrial Mathematics and Computer Technology (IMC)

Physics (PHY)

School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology

Agricultural & Resource Economics

Agricultural Extension & Comm. Tech.

Animal Production and Health

Crop, Soil & Pest Mangt.

Ecotourism & Wildlife Mangt

Fisheries & Aquaculture

Food Science & Tech.

Forestry & Wood Tech.

Nutrition And Dietetics

Research Farm

School of Basic Medical Sciences

Anatomy

Biomedical Technology

Medical Laboratory Science

Physiology

Medicine and Surgery (Pre-Clinical)

Public Health

School of Engineering and Engineering Technology

Computer Engineering

Mechatronics Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Agricultural Engineering

Civil Engineering

Electrical & Electronics Engr

Information Communication Technology

Industrial and Production Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Metallurgical & Material Engr.

Mining Engineering

School of Earth and Mineral Science (SEMS)

Applied Geophysics

Applied Geology

Meteorology

Marine Science & Technology

Remote Sensing & GIS

School of Environmental Technology

Architecture

Building

Estate Management

Industrial Design

Quantity Surveying

Surveying & Geoinformatics

Urban & Regional Planning

School of Logistics and Innovation Technology

Department of Accounting

Department of Business Information Technology

Department of Economics

Department of Entrepreneurship Management Tech.

Department of Project Management Technology

Department of Logistics and Transport Technology

School of Life Sciences

Biology

Biochemistry

Microbiology

Biotechnology

School of Computing

Computer Science

Information Technology

Cybersecurity

Information Systems

Software Engineering

The federal higher learning facility also offers the School of Clinical Sciences and the School of Basic Clinical Sciences as other minor faculties.

FUTA postgraduate courses

The Federal University of Technology Akure's admission policy reflects 60% undergraduate and 40% postgraduate students supported by highly qualified academic staff. Here are some of the postgraduate courses available in the learning institution.

Postgraduate Diploma (PGD)

A 12-month program with two semesters of coursework and exams. The PGD in Project Management Technology and Transport Management Technology are available at FUTA.

Master of Technology (M.Tech)

Available in Project Management, Transport Management, and Management Science.

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)

Available in Project Management, Transport Management, and Management Science.

Animal Production and Health

A postgraduate program that leads to a Postgraduate Diploma or Master of Agricultural Technology.

FUTA admission requirements

FUTA's undergraduate admission requires candidates to meet academic qualifications and achieve the minimum UTME cut-off mark. Postgraduate applicants must hold a relevant first degree and fulfil departmental criteria, including submitting transcripts and recommendation letters.

FUTA undergraduate admission requirements

Candidates must possess at least five (5) credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics, Higher National Diploma (HND) or Third Class Degree in relevant fields of study with evidence of NYSC Certificate or Exemption Letter from NYSC.

FUTA postgraduate admission requirements

The Federal University of Technology Akure has various requirements for postgraduate diplomas, master’s programmes, master of philosophy, and doctor of philosophy highlighted below.

Postgraduate Diploma (PGD)

A first degree with at least a Third Class in the relevant field.

HND with at least a Lower Credit or equivalent in the relevant field.

Acceptable professional qualifications, such as ACA, AIB, ACCA, ACIS, or equivalent (for PGD in Computer Science only).

Master’s Programmes (M.Agric.Tech., M.Eng., M.Tech., M.Sc.)

A bachelor's degree from FUTA with at least second-class lower in the relevant field.

A bachelor's degree from another recognised university with at least second-class lower in the relevant field.

HND with at least Lower Credit and a Postgraduate Diploma (Upper Credit) in the relevant field.

Candidates with a higher national diploma (Lower Credit) and a PGD with a minimum CGPA of 3.0 in the relevant field can apply for Engineering.

Master of Philosophy (M.Phil.)

A M.Tech. A degree or equivalent in the relevant field is required.

Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.)

A Master's degree with a minimum CGPA of 3.50 or a 60% average score in the relevant field.

Any other qualification approved by the Senate.

FUTA undergraduate application procedure

Applying for admission at FUTA is simple if you follow the steps carefully. Below is a straightforward guide to help you through the application process.

Create an Account. Here, you should select the parent programme you want to apply for. Note that you can only apply for programmes within the application period. If the period has expired, you won’t see or apply for the programme. Provide a unique username, and create your password. Be sure to provide a functional email address and phone number. Next, submit the details to create your account. Log in to the account you just created. Complete the payment online within your account. Here, you should generate an invoice for the application form of Twenty Thousand N20,000 through the Remita Platform, payable at any Bank. Once payment is successful, complete the required details to complete your application. Print your Admission Application Acknowledgment Slip. Lastly, stay alert for updates on your admission via SMS, email, or by regularly checking the application portal.

What are the Science courses offered at FUTA?

The faculty of Physical sciences offers undergraduate courses in Biochemistry, Biology, Chemistry, Industrial Mathematics and Computer Technology, and Physics.

Does FUTA offer medical courses?

Yes, FUTA offers medical-related programmes through the School of Basic Medical Sciences (SBMS), School of Basic Clinical Sciences (SBCS), and School of Clinical Sciences (SCS).

Does FUTA require JAMB?

Yes, the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) requires applicants to take the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for admission into most of its programmes.

FUTA courses offer learners a broad selection of academic paths tailored to meet the evolving demands of the technology and medical fields. Whether you are interested in engineering, science, or healthcare, FUTA ensures that each course offers a comprehensive curriculum that prepares students for successful careers in their chosen fields.

