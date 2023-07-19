Ilaro, Ogun state - Webometrics has released the latest edition of its annual ranking of the top tertiary institutions in Nigeria, Africa, and the world for the year 2023.

Big names like The Polytechnic Ibadan and the Federal Polytechnic Offa, missed out on the top 10 list.

Federal Polytechnic Ilaro has emerged as the best polytechnic in Nigeria. Photo credits: Covenant University, Achievers University

List of best polytechnics in Nigeria

Following the recent release of the rankings, Legit.ng examined the list further.

At least six federal polytechnics made the top 10 positions in Nigeria.

Federal Polytechnic Ilaro distinguished itself as it leads over 13 Nigerian tertiary institutions in an impressive outing in the latest edition of the Webometrics 2023 rankings.

It would be recalled that at the unveiling earlier this year, Webometrics announced the results of its 2023 global tertiary institutions' ratings.

The Webometrics Ranking of world higher institutions is a ranking system based on a composite indicator that takes into account both the volume of the Web content (number of web pages and files) and the visibility and impact of these web publications according to the number of external inlinks (site citations) they received.

The ranking is published by the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) located in Madrid.

Check out the list of the top 10 institutions below:

1) Federal Polytechnic Ilaro

Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro (FPI) is a polytechnic based in Ogun state, Southwestern Nigeria.

The Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro was established by Decree No. 33 of July 25, 1979, meaning it is 44 years old.

Ilaro Poly is ranked 9,309 in the world by Webometrics (tertiary institutions globally).

2) Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic Ikot Osurua

Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic is a tertiary learning institution in Ikot Osurua, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom state. It was founded in 1991.

The institution is accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) with the mandate to provide access to education in technology and commerce.

Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic is ranked 9,618 in the world by Webometrics (tertiary institutions globally).

3) Auchi Polytechnic

Auchi Polytechnic is a federal polytechnic in Auchi, Edo state.

The school was founded in 1963, first as a technical college which was a gift of the British government to the then midwestern region.

It has over 10,000 students enrolled in business, technology, environmental, and arts courses.

Auchi Poly is ranked 10,672 in the world by Webometrics (tertiary institutions globally).

4) Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti

Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti is a Polytechnic in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state.

The current Rector is Engr. Dr. Temitope John Alake.

The school is located along Ijan Ekiti road, in Ado-Ekiti.

Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti is placed 11,751 in the world by Webometrics (tertiary institutions globally).

5) Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri

The Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, is a federal government-owned higher education institution located in Nekede, Owerri West local government area, Imo state, south-eastern Nigeria.

The school offers National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) courses at undergraduate levels.

Federal Polytechnic Nekede is ranked 12,398 in the world by Webometrics (tertiary institutions globally).

6) Lagos City Polytechnic

Lagos City Polytechnic is a privately owned polytechnic in Ikeja, Lagos. It provides ND courses in Accountancy, Banking and Finance, and Business Studies.

The polytechnic is recognised by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Lagos City Polytechnic is ranked 12484 in the world by Webometrics (tertiary institutions globally).

7) Federal Polytechnic Bauchi

Federal Polytechnic Bauchi was established in July 1979 through Decree 33 (Act 33) of the federal republic of Nigeria alongside six other institutions with a mandate to run full-time and/or part-time programmes on Technology, Applied Science, Commerce, Management, and in other relevant fields needed for driving the development of Nigeria.

Federal Polytechnic Bauchi is ranked 13,233 in the world by Webometrics (tertiary institutions globally).

8) Federal Polytechnic Ede

Federal Polytechnic, Ede is a Nigerian tertiary institution that was established in 1992.

It is an ND and HND awarding institution.

Federal Polytechnic Ede is ranked 13,245 in the world by Webometrics (tertiary institutions globally).

9) Federal Polytechnic Bida

Federal Polytechnic Bida was established in 1977.

The first academic session started in April 1978 with a population of 211 students and 11 senior staff, 33 junior staff.

Bida Poly is ranked 14,315 in the world by Webometrics (tertiary institutions globally).

10) Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta (MAPOLY)

MAPOLY is a tertiary learning institution in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The Ojere campus is in the southeastern part of Abeokuta, covering about 960 hectares of rolling land bounded by the Ogun River to the south.

The school is named after Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, who was elected President of Nigeria in 1993, but prevented from taking office.

MAPOLY is ranked 15,250 in the world by Webometrics (tertiary institutions globally).

