Heritage Polytechnic courses, admission requirements and application procedure

Heritage Polytechnic is the biggest polytechnic in Nigeria, located in Eket, Akwa Ibom state. It was established in 1994 as a Continuing Education Centre and became a college in 2003. The institution offers local and national students competitive diploma and higher diploma courses. This guide provides an overview of Heritage Polytechnic’s courses, admission requirements, and application process to help you apply smoothly.

Heritage Polytechnic was officially licensed by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2010 and accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Nigeria. The Polytechnic has four faculties and offers courses specialising in engineering, sciences, management, and environmental studies.

Heritage Polytechnic courses

The private polytechnic has four faculties offering national and higher diplomas accredited by NBTE. Here is a breakdown of the different courses and their faculties.

Management Science

The Faculty of Management Science comprises five departments offering competitive courses. They include:

Business Management

Accounting

Public Administration

Marketing

Mass Communication

Environmental Studies

Another faculty member at Heritage Polytechnic is Environmental Studies. The faculty aims to instil professional skills in the environmental world and has three departments offering the following courses.

Building Technology/Civil Engineering

Estate Management

Quantity Surveying

Engineering

The engineering faculty offers some of the most interesting courses. There are four departments offering the following courses:

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Telecommunication Engineering

Computer Engineering

Control and Instrumentation Engineering

Science and Technology

The Science and Technology faculty offers marketable science courses. They include the following:

Biochemistry

Statistics

Microbiology

Computer Science

Environmental Biology

Chemistry

Heritage Polytechnic admission requirements

The Polytechnic has released its admission requirements for the 2024/2025 academic period. The following are the general admission requirements for Heritage Polytechnic.

For admission into the Polytechnic's ND programs, applicants must have five O' Level credit passes in relevant subjects.

HND applicants must hold an ND certificate from an accredited institution.

Heritage Polytechnic cut-off mark

Heritage Polytechnic has announced its cut-off mark for the Post-UTME screening for the 2024/2025 academic year. Potential students must have scored at least 120 in their UTME to be considered for admission.

Heritage Polytechnic application procedure

Heritage Polytechnic is accepting admissions for the 2024/2025 academic year. This is an excellent opportunity for potential students who wish to apply for the school's different programmes. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to apply.

Visit the Heritage Polytechnic Admission portal. Go to the UTME Screening Form. Fill in your details, including your email address, phone number, and JAMB registration number. Purchase the admission by making a payment of ₦2,000 Enter the Transaction Reference ID to register. Click on Get Login details. The Registration Number and Password will be sent to you. Using the Transaction Reference ID, retrieve the Form Registration Number. Confirm payment, and enter your Reference ID to get your Registration Number and Password. Complete the registration process using the login details, i.e. Registration Number and Password. Print Payment Receipt or invoice for future reference. Ensure that you change the default access code after logging in to secure your account.

Who is the founder of Heritage Polytechnic?

Dr. Emmanuel J. Ekott founded the private learning institution in 1994 as a Christian Continuing Education Centre. It was later accredited as a polytechnic in 2010. Ekott is a Chemical Engineer, researcher, entrepreneur, and administrator.

Is Heritage Polytechnic private?

The institution is a private learning institution situated in Ikot Udota, Eket, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. It was licensed by the federal government in 2010.

Heritage Polytechnic is the biggest polytechnic in Nigeria. It offers various management, science, engineering, and environmental courses. With this guide on Heritage Polytechnic courses, admission requirements, and the application procedure, you can navigate the application process with ease.

