Federal Polytechnic Offa courses, admission and requirements

Federal Polytechnic Offa is one of the top tertiary institutions in Nigeria. It was established in 1992 by the then-Military President Ibrahim Babangida. This learning institution offers various National Diploma and Higher National Diploma courses at the undergraduate level. Understanding the courses available and the admission criteria at Federal Polytechnic Offa is crucial for a successful application if it is your preferred institution.

The Federal Polytechnic Offa logo. Photo: @fedpoffa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Federal Polytechnic Offa’s main campus is about 6.5 kilometres from Offa town centre on the Offa – Ojoku Road. Meanwhile, the Mini Campus is based at Offa town along Offa Oshogbo Road. As of 2024, the learning institution has over 15,000 student population.

Federal Polytechnic Offa courses

The Federal Polytechnic Offa offers various higher diplomas, national higher diplomas and degree courses. Below is an overview of Offa poly courses and their respective departments.

1. Faculty of School of Applied Sciences and Technology

The Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology has various departments offering several competitive courses. Check out them below.

Department of Science Technology

This department offers various higher national diploma courses, which are highlighted below.

Biochemistry Option

Chemistry Option

Environmental Biology Option

Microbiology Option

Biology/Microbiology Option

Chemistry/Biochemistry Option

Physics with Electronics Option

Computer Science Department

The programmes available in the Computer Science Department are:

Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Computer Science;

Higher National Diploma (HND) in Computer Science;

Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Computer Science (In Affiliation with Federal University of Technology, Minna)

Department of Statistics

This one has two units, namely Mathematics unit and Statistics unit

2. Faculty of School of Business and Management Studies

Accountancy

Banking and Finance Department

Business Administration Department

Insurance Department

Marketing Department

3. Faculty of Engineering Technology

Computer Engineering

Mechanical Engineering Department

Civil engineering Department

Electrical Electronic Engineering Department

4. Faculty of Communications and Information Technology

Department of Mass Communication

Office Technology and Management Department

Department of Library and Information Science

5. Faculty of Environmental Studies

Architectural Department

Quantity Surveying Department

Urban and Regional Planning Department

Estate Management and Valuation Department

Building Technology Department

6. Faculty of General Studies

Department of Languages

Social Science and Humanities Department

Offa Polytechnic admission requirements

Federal Polytechnic Offa has higher diploma courses, national higher diploma and degree programmes. Photo: Sam Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Offa poly courses have various requirements with varying O’Level requirements. Here are Offa Poly courses and requirements.

Accountancy

Compulsory: Credit passes in English, Maths, Economics.

Credit passes in English, Maths, Economics. Additional: Two credits from subjects like Commerce, Account, Government, Geography, Business Methods, Biology, or ICT.

Banking & Finance

Compulsory: Credit passes in English, Maths, Economics/Commerce.

Credit passes in English, Maths, Economics/Commerce. Additional: Two credits from Account, Office Practice, Geography, Biology, or Business Methods.

Business Administration

Compulsory: Credit passes in English, Maths, Economics.

Credit passes in English, Maths, Economics. Additional: Two credits from Commerce, Accounts, Business Management, Geography, Government, ICT, Biology, or Insurance.

Insurance

Compulsory: Credit passes in English, Maths, Commerce/Economics.

Credit passes in English, Maths, Commerce/Economics. Additional: Two credits from Insurance, Accounts, Biology, Geography, Marketing, Government, or ICT.

Marketing

Compulsory: Credit passes in English, Maths, Economics.

Credit passes in English, Maths, Economics. Additional: Two credits from Commerce, Account, Business Methods, Marketing, Storekeeping, or Social Studies.

Mass Communication

Compulsory: Credit passes in English, Maths, Literature.

Credit passes in English, Maths, Literature. Additional: Two credits from Yoruba, Economics, Government, Biology, ICT, or Religious Studies.

Library & Information Science

Compulsory: Credit passes in English and maths.

Credit passes in English and maths. Additional: Three credits from History, Literature, Economics, Government, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, or ICT.

Office Technology & Management

Compulsory: Credit passes in English and maths.

Credit passes in English and maths. Additional: Three credits from Business Methods, Commerce, Accounts, Government, ICT, Biology, or Office Practice.

Science Laboratory Technology

Compulsory: Credit passes in English, Maths, Biology, Chemistry, or Physics.

Computer Science

Compulsory: Credit passes in Physics, Maths, and English.

Credit passes in Physics, Maths, and English. Additional: Two credits from Chemistry, Biology, Economics, Statistics, ICT, or Basic Electronics.

Statistics

Compulsory: Credit passes in Maths and English.

Credit passes in Maths and English. Additional: Two credits from Chemistry, Physics, Computer Science, Biology, Government, or Economics.

Food Technology

Compulsory: Credit passes in Maths, English, Chemistry, Biology.

Credit passes in Maths, English, Chemistry, Biology. Additional: One credit from Physics, Economics, or Geography. A pass in Physics is accepted.

Civil Engineering Technology

Compulsory: Credit passes in Maths, English, Physics, Chemistry.

Credit passes in Maths, English, Physics, Chemistry. Additional: One credit from Biology, Technical Drawing, Economics, or Geography.

Computer Engineering Technology

Compulsory: Credit passes in Maths, Physics, Chemistry, English.

Credit passes in Maths, Physics, Chemistry, English. Additional: One credit from Biology, ICT, Applied Electricity, or Technical Drawing.

Electrical Electronic Engineering

Compulsory: Credit passes in English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry.

Credit passes in English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry. Additional: One credit from Biology, Geography, Economics, or Basic Electronics.

Mechanical Engineering Technology

Compulsory: Credit passes in English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry.

Credit passes in English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry. Additional: One credit in Biology, Geography, Applied Electricity, or Auto Mechanics.

Architectural Technology

Compulsory: Credit passes in English, Maths, Physics.

Credit passes in English, Maths, Physics. Additional: Two credits from Fine Arts, Technical Drawing, Chemistry, or Geography.

Building Technology

Compulsory: Credit passes in English, Maths, Physics.

Credit passes in English, Maths, Physics. Additional: Two credits from Chemistry, Biology, Geography, Building Construction, or Technical Drawing.

Quantity Surveying

Students pursuing Quantity Surveying at Federal Polytechnic must have credit passes in English, Maths and Physics. Photo: Harbucks

Source: Getty Images

Compulsory: Credit passes in English, Maths, Physics.

Credit passes in English, Maths, Physics. Additional: Two credits from Geography, Economics, Biology, or Technical Drawing.

Surveying & Geo-Informatics

Compulsory: Credit passes in English, Maths, Physics.

Credit passes in English, Maths, Physics. Additional: Two credits from Chemistry, Geography, Statistics, or Technical Drawing.

Estate Management & Valuation

Compulsory: Credit passes in English, Maths, Economics.

Credit passes in English, Maths, Economics. Additional: One basic science subject (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and one credit from Geography, Government, or Accounts.

Urban & Regional Planning

Compulsory: Credit passes in English and Maths.

Credit passes in English and Maths. Additional: Three credits from Geography, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, ICT, or Technical Drawing.

Agricultural Bio-Environmental Engineering

Compulsory: Credit passes in English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry.

Credit passes in English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry. Additional: One credit from Biology, Technical Drawing, or Geography.

Mechatronics Engineering Technology

Compulsory: Credit passes in English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, or Biology.

Agricultural Technology

Compulsory: Credit passes in English, Maths, Biology/Agricultural Science, Chemistry.

Credit passes in English, Maths, Biology/Agricultural Science, Chemistry. Additional: One credit from Economics, Geography, or Physics.

Procurement & Supply Chain Management

Compulsory: Credit passes in English, Maths, Economics.

Credit passes in English, Maths, Economics. Additional: Two credits from Storekeeping, Business Methods, Accounts, or Geography.

Public Administration

Compulsory: Credit passes in English, Maths, Government, Economics.

Credit passes in English, Maths, Government, Economics. Additional: One credit from Geography, Accounts, Agriculture, or Religious Studies.

Hospitality Management

Compulsory: Credit passes in English, Maths, Biology.

Credit passes in English, Maths, Biology. Additional: Two credits from Chemistry, Physics, Geography, Economics, or Food and Nutrition.

Requirements for all higher national diploma programmes (HND)

National Diploma in the applied programme, not below PASS CREDIT.

At least one year of post-ND industrial experience (two years for pass grades).

Relevant five (5) 'O'Level credits, including English and Maths, not in more than two sittings from such examinations as SSCE/GCE, NTC/NBC O ‘Level (WAEC/NECO/ NABTEB).

Guidelines for admission

Here are the different pathways for students to join the learning institution, either through UTME or direct entry.

A. UTME admission

Programme O’Level Requirement in NECO, WAEC or NABTEB (Not more than one sitting) Compulsory subjects Elective subjects Computer Science Minimum of five (5) credit passes in English Language. Mathematics, Physics, Biology or Geography MAT/PHY BIO/CHE Food Science and Technology Minimum of five (5) credit passes in English Language. Mathematics, Biology/ Agriculture, Science Chemistry and Physics CHE/BIO/AGR MAT/PHY Electrical/ Electronic Engineering Minimum of the (5) credit pass in English language. Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and any one other Science Subjects Further Mathematics, Biology, Agricultural Science) MAT/CHE/PHY _ Mechanical Engineering Minimum of the (5) credit pass in English Language. Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and any one other Science Subject (e.g. Further Mathematics, Biology, Agricultural Science) MAT/CHE/PHY _

B. Direct entry into 200L

Candidates can join Federal Polytechnic Offa using the Direct entry into 200 Level. Photo: Maskot

Source: Getty Images

The candidate must obtain a direct entry form and possess a minimum of LOWER CREDIT for the National Diploma (ND), National Innovation Diploma (NID), or Merit at the NCE level. The candidates with IJMB must score a minimum of five (5) points or four (4) points (CPES, FUT, Minna) with a pass at two (2) subjects relevant to their proposed courses.

C. Direct entry into 300L

To join the higher learning institution as direct entry into the 300 Level, candidates must obtain a direct entry form and possess a minimum of lower credit at HND or Higher Innovation Diploma (HID) with a GGPA of 2.6 and above.

Federal Polytechnic Offa portal

The Federal Polytechnic Offa portal allows students and prospective applicants to access important information such as admission details, academic records, course registration, and other administrative services. The portal enhances efficient communication and interaction between the institution and its students and facilitates easy access to educational resources and updates.

What is the Offa Polytechnic cut-off mark?

The cut-off mark for Offa Polytechnic is 160. Candidates must also have credit passes in five relevant subjects to be eligible for admission into the 100 level.

Where is Offa Poly located?

The Polytechnic's main campus is about 6.5 kilometres from Offa town centre on the Offa—Ojoku Road, and the Mini Campus is located at the southern end of Offa town along Offa Oshogbo Road.

The Federal Polytechnic Offa is a reputable institution that equips students with the necessary skills and knowledge for professional development. With modern facilities, dedicated staff, and a student-friendly environment, the learning institution remains a top choice for tertiary education.

Legit.ng recently published UNILAG cut-off marks for 2024/2025 admission. The University of Lagos, known as UNILAG, is a public research institution in Lagos, Nigeria. Its main campus is in Akoka, Yaba, and another is in Surulere.

The University of Lagos is known for its commitment to academic excellence, research, and community engagement. Read on to discover the UNILAG cut-off mark to help you see if you are eligible to join the institution.

Source: Legit.ng