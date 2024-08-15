The Vice-chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Professor Lilian Salami, confirmed the payment of school fees for 332 students

Benin City, Edo state - The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has commended the Nigerian Education Loans Fund Scheme (NELFUND) for the payment of N24.4m for 332 students.

The Vice-chancellor of the institution, Professor Lilian Salami, confirmed the receipt of the payment in a letter on Sunday, August 11.

UNIBEN commends the laudable effort of the Federal Government to raise the standard of the students Photo credit: University of Benin

Legit.ng reports that the student loan scheme is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s flagship project in the education sector.

NEFUND via its handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NELFUND said the receipt is for the first batch of institutional fee payments.

Professor Salami said the payment is for the school charges and upkeep of students who have applied for the loan under NELFUND.

“The University Management appreciates the Fund’s consideration of our students’ applications and assures you of our commitment to the academic success of these students. The University commends the laudable effort of the Federal Government to raise the standard of the students and the tertiary education system."

Legit.ng recalls that the University of Ibadan (UI) said students who applied for NELFUND loans but had earlier paid their fees can now apply for a refund.

The Registrar of the university, G.O Salisu, said N201m was remitted by the NELFUND for the payment of 1,370 students’ fees for the 2023/2024 academic session.

Salisu said the amount covers the fees of 1,370 students of the university who applied for the NELFUND loan.

NELFUND: University students receive loan alerts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that many university students were celebrating the receipt of the N20,000 stipend from NELFUND.

However, some students are yet to receive their payments due to pending verification.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has criticized the staggered disbursement, questioning why the loan was not distributed to all universities at once.

