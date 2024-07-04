The University of Benin has indefinitely halted academic activities due to students’ uncompromising stance on their demands

The protests, which began on July 3, involved students blocking the Benin-Ore Highway to protest prolonged power outages

The university cited unrealistic demands from students, including a continuous 1,125-hour supply of electricity, as reasons for the shutdown

Benin, Edo state—The University of Benin authorities have indefinitely suspended academic activities, citing students’ refusal to compromise on their demands.

In a statement issued by the university’s public relations officer, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, the decision was attributed to the students’ persistent protests.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, the protests began on Wednesday, July 3, with students blocking the busy Benin-Ore Highway to express their frustration over weeks of power outages on campus.

During the protest, the students claimed that the continuous power outage had stifled their exam preparations.

Two weeks away from their first semester exams, the students also demanded a reduction in the recently increased UNIBEN shuttle service fare, effective Monday, July 1.

Reason for incessant power outage

Vanguard reported that the power outages were due to a dispute with the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) over a significant increase in electricity bills.

The bills surged from around N80 million to between N200 and N280 million monthly.

This led the university to rely on generators and ration power across its campuses and hostels.

Despite heavy rainfall, the protesting students vowed to continue until their demands were met.

However, in the closure notice, Dr Ehanire stated that the student’s demand for a continuous 1,125-hour electricity supply was unrealistic.

She said:

"Due to the students' unyielding demands for a continuous 24-hour electricity supply, which the University's Senate deemed unrealistic, the University of Benin has indefinitely suspended academic activities.

"Students are required to vacate the hostels immediately, and all relevant university units must comply with this directive.

"However, non-teaching staff and those on essential duties are exempt from this shutdown."

